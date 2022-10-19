Chili cook-off, Saturday

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street, Saturday. This year's event will be hosted by Furever Paws and Claws Rescue.

Cooking will begin at 8 a.m., games and activities will start at 10 a.m., and sampling bowls will go on sale at 11 a.m. for $5 per person. This includes sampling, one ticket for a bowl of chili and one vote for people's choice.

There will a dog training presentation with Rita and Allie, at 11 a.m., a jalapeno eating contest at 2 p.m., and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

The Fredericktown Fire Department has decided to pass the ladle over to Furever Paws and Claws Rescue, which will be hosting the event going forward.

Charlet Pense, Furever Paws and Claws Rescue founder, said, FFD has been extremely helpful and has made sure it was a smooth transition for everyone.

FFD decided to take a step back from the event so it could focus on the FFD Haunted House. Both fundraisers take a lot of planning and manpower, and the department did not want to spread its volunteers too thin.

Still, FFD knew the Chili Cook-off was something the community looks forward to and was happy to see Furever Paws and Claws jump in and take over.

East Main Street is sure to become a haven for chili lovers of all ages as teams compete for the title of best chili in the area.

This year's prizes will consist of $150 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place, $50 for People's Choice, and $50 for Best Site.

"All proceeds will go towards the care and vetting of abused, neglected and abandoned animals in Madison County," Pense said.