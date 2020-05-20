China’s continued deception

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chinese government continues to stall all international efforts to find the origin of the coronavirus. In January, Chinese officials said they were zeroing in on the source of the outbreak and that it was “only a matter of time” before it was identified.

Now, nearly four months later, no new information has come out of China and the country is rejecting all calls for an international investigation.

From the start, China has tried to shield its communist government from any responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic they’ve caused. First, they claimed that the virus was brought to Wuhan by U.S. soldiers, which has been dismissed as pure fiction by scientists and the rest of the international community. Now, it appears they have spent more time destroying evidence than sharing their scientific findings. Perhaps that is why they have continued to look to the United States for answers, most recently without our permission.

Just this week, in a stunning move, U.S. investigators released a statement detailing how Chinese hackers have been targeting American universities, pharmaceutical, and other health-care organizations to steal intellectual property related to coronavirus treatments and vaccines. They concluded that “the potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options.”