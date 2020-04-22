A big reason China was able to get away with such a brazen cover-up was because of the United Nations World Health Organization’s (WHO) eagerness to take China at their word. From the beginning, they greenlighted China’s cover-up by mimicking the regime’s talking points, saying that there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission, even though it was clear that China knew differently. Instead of doing their job and seeking out the facts, they got their information from the same Chinese authorities who were misinforming their own public and the world. Worse, they then offered it to the world with the WHO’s stamp of approval. Even when the Chinese regime decided to come clean about the coronavirus, it took the WHO nearly two weeks to declare a global health emergency at the end of January. Then, after waiting a month and a half, during which the coronavirus killed more than 4,000 people and spread to nearly every continent, they finally said what it really was: a pandemic. All while they were praising China’s handling of coronavirus. The WHO’s Director-General said China was “setting a new standard for outbreak response.” Well if concealing the real facts while locking your citizens in their homes is the “new standard,” I don’t want any part of that.