The Fredericktown High School choral classes had the opportunity to write, develop, and perform a song for their 2019 "Christmas Around the World" concert.

The entire concert features Christmas songs from different counties, ending with the new song about, which focused on the Christmas season in Fredericktown. Entitled "A Blackcat Christmas," the holiday song was performed at the Christmas concert, Sunday, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

According to choral director Lisa Lewis, the project began last fall. David Stevens, a 1971 FHS graduate and retired music director at the Marquand-Zion school, met with Lewis' classes to brainstorm words and phrases which represented the feelings and events that students recalled when they thought about the holiday season in Madison County. Each student submitted a page of ideas which Stevens used to construct the lyrics for the song.

Once the lyrics were set to music, the choral classes were given the opportunity to listen to the first draft of the song and make suggestions for fine-tuning the composition. The process took several months, and the final draft was rehearsed and memorized by the combined choirs.

The work was first performed at the Christmas meeting of the Madison County Retired School Personnel Thursday night by a small ensemble representing the FHS choral classes. It was later performed by the combined choirs to close out the 2019 FHS Christmas concert.

