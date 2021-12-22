Christmas at FIS

The halls of Fredericktown Intermediate School were filled with the sounds of excitement this week as students participated in seasonal learning activities.

Here are just a few things that students worked on this week in their special area classes as well as in Title 1 groups and CATS classes.

Computers

In Computers Class, students participated in the Hour of Code. The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify "code," to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. Hour of Code is recognized world-wide with more than 200,000 classrooms participating. Students at FIS participated in activities that involved computer coding during their regular Computers class time.

Music

Spreading Christmas cheer in Music Class means singing. Students have sung traditional songs like “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls” as well as nontraditional favorites like “Christmas Makes Me Sing.” In addition to singing, students have worked on their pitch reading skills by learning to play “Carol of the Bells” and “Jingle Bells” on glockenspiels (a metal instrument like a xylophone). Some classes have used flashlights to shine a light on musical form.

Library

During this busy time of year, students like to slow down and relax by the “fire” with a good book in the library. The FIS library has had about 1,000 circulations this month, so students have been cozying up to read often at school and home.

Art

It’s really beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Art Room. Mr. Simmons' students worked on several projects that are beautiful and fun to create. Third graders worked with paint and compasses to create a close up look at the branches on a Christmas tree, including ornaments. Fourth graders finished up their watercolor projects in which they practiced mixing colors. Fifth graders have created construction paper sculptures of Christmas trees while practicing folding and cutting techniques.

P.E.

There were sounds of “parum pa pum pum” coming from the gym this month as students took up cardio drumming. Coach Neel decorated the gym with lights and students followed workout videos to get their heart rates up. Cardio drumming uses drumsticks and an exercise ball (as the drum) to play to the beat mixing in fun moves

Title Classes

For the holiday season this year, reading classes teamed up to build elves. Each team answered questions about the skills they are learning, (summarizing, poetry, figurative language, etc.) in order to collect their elf pieces. Then they colored and connected their pieces and then gave their elf a name. The team that completed their elf first is the winner.

The math students decorated Christmas trees. Each team had to answer math questions in order to color and decorate their tree. The first team to complete their tree and place the gold star at the top was the winner.

“These games are not only fun," says Lindy Edwards, Title Teacher, “they help the students review what they know and even learn a few new things!”

C.A.T.S. (Creative and Talented Students)

Skiing, Snowboarding and Santa’s Sleigh. Our CATS Classes have been hard at work at finding degree measurements of Chloe Kim's medal-winning snowboarding tricks, planning, designing, and engineering a skier that can stand and ride skis on a projected slope, and creating the perfect sleigh for Santa to deliver presents in a treacherous snowstorm. These STEAM projectors are ones that students focus on rotations, angles and finding degree of slope while encompassing the winter theme.

Sing Along Assembly

On Friday, FIS students enjoyed a sing along assembly. Students sang Christmas carols and other winter favorites. A few sneaky teacher elves passed out candy canes and the students had a chance to watch a play performed by one of our Learning Zone classes. A special dance off also took place!

From all the students, faculty and staff at Fredericktown Intermediate, have a wonderful Christmas.

