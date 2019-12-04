The Fredericktown Eagles Christmas Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7. The lodge is at 411 Burris St. in Fredericktown. The event is sponsored by the ladies auxiliary No. 3758. For more information or to be a vendor, call or text Missy at 573-783-0139. Email at eaglesaux3758@outlook.com
* * * *
The second annual Madison County Church Tour, sponsored by the Fredericktown Fillies Red Hat group, will be Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any churches which are interested in participating may contact Robin Yount at 573-783-2933 or Audrey Unruh at 573-783-5867, so that your church name and address can be placed on the tour maps. The church tour maps will be available at the Fredericktown Subway the first week of December. The Cowboy Church is holding its tour experience at 5 p.m., Dec. 14.
* * * *
There is a time change for the Compassion Cafe event planned for Dec. 7. It will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. due to Miracles on Main Street festivities being held downtown. More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.
* * * *
Follis & Sons Funeral Home will host its Annual Memorial Bell Service at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 8, in the funeral home chapel. Following the service, there will be refreshments and fellowship at Follis Place banquet hall.
* * * *
Fredericktown Elks Lodge 2812 will be having an auction and dinner Dec. 14, starting at 5 p.m. The auction will start at 7 p.m. with proceeds going to local veterans for Christmas.
* * * *
You have free articles remaining.
Twin Oak Free Will Baptist Church Christmas Program will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, December 14. Come visit for “Christmas Hope,” "Sherlock Holmes and the True Meaning of Christmas," and Angel Pantomime. Refreshments will follow. Pastor Brother Raymond Michael and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
* * * *
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Fredericktown Elks Lodge 2812 at 2 p.m., Dec. 15. Children 15 and under accompanies by a parent or grandparent are welcome to come, receive a gift, and get a photo.
* * * *
Santa Claus will once again be touring Fredericktown in style this December. The Fredericktown Fire Department will escort him and his sleigh into the city's neighborhoods Dec. 18, 19 and 20.
The plan is Dec. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. the fire truck and sleigh will makes its way touring Jennifer, Madison, Pacific streets and the North Town area. Thursday, the firefighters and Santa will traverse East College, Newberry, Albert, Henry, Saline and Franklin Streets. Friday, they will cover West College, Virginia, Thost, Marshall, Walnut, Oak, South Wood and Park.
"We will just drive through those areas and stop when we see kids and let them sit in Santa's lap," Clark says.
* * * *
Christians at Christmas will be serving dinner on Christmas Day for those who will be alone or unable to prepare a meal. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Fredericktown Senior Center located at 107 Spruce St.. Transportation will be provided if needed. Carry-outs are available for those unable to join us. For more information call: 573-561-4757. On Christmas day please call 573-783-5357. The event will be cancelled if weather is bad. The cost of the meal is your presence at the Senior Center or request for carry-out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.