Try 1 month for 99¢
calendar

God's Country Cowboy Church (160 Commercial Dr., Fredericktown) will host The Punches in concert, at 10 a.m., Dec. 9. The concert will be followed by Thanksgiving/Christmas meal. A love offering will be taken for the singers.

*  *  *

Coldwater Methodist Church's Annual Christmas supper will be 6 p.m., Dec. 15 with a Christmas service following.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Democrat News will publish this Christmas Calendar of events through Dec. 19. If you have an event to add to the calendar, please email it to: dn@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments