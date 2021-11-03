Christmas Craft Show at Calvary Church

There will be a Christmas Craft Show 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 13, at Calvary Church (1725 East Highway 72).
There will be more than 50 booths with the vendors displaying homemade crafts.
There are a few open booths for more vendors. Please call 573-783-5731.
