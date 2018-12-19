Try 1 month for 99¢
Stopping For Christmas Cheer
Buy Now

Police Chief Eric Hovis and Officer Ethan Nickelson were out making some unusual traffic stops Dec. 14. Instead of writing tickets they were passing out toys. The Fredericktown Police Department partnered with the Dollar Store and a few anonymous donors to help spread some holiday cheer by holding a toy drive and then passing them out in this unconventional way. Drivers had no idea why they were being pulled over and were filled with relief and joy when their child was handed a toy. Officers working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will also have toys in their patrol cars just waiting to put a smile on the face of a child who needs one. 

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments