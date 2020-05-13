You are the owner of this article.
Cornerstone Tabernacle will be hosting a church barbecue May 14-16. There will be pulled pork, burgers and hotdogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all three days. The church is located at 400 N. Mine La Motte. For more information, call 573-944-2969.

