There will be a Back to School Party at Fredericktown Church of God of Prophecy, Aug. 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

The church is at 500 Franklin St. Bring the family for church at 10:45 a.m. Then stick around for free games, school supplies, haircuts (provided by licensed cosmetologists) and lunch. Please turn in supplies list by Aug. 4, by calling 573-561-1170 and leaving a message.

