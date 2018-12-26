Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown Red Hat Fillies organized a self-guided Madison County Bicentennial Church Tour Dec. 8.

Many members of the community covered the county visiting as many if not all among the participants. Event organizers said the event was a huge success and they are already thinking of doing one again next year but in the spring.

The 14 churches which participated in the Madison County Bicentennial Church Tour included First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Freewill Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown, Fredericktown United Methodist Church, God's Country Cowboy Church, Higdon Christian Church, Mine La Motte Freewill Baptist Church, New Providence United Baptist Church, St. Michael Catholic Church, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Twelve Mile Baptist Church, Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church and Marquand First Baptist Church.

The event was part of the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration and gave community members a chance to experience different churches amongst the area. A good time was had by all.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments