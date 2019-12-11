{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Church Tours

Higdon Christian Church was one of eleven churches which participated in Saturday's Madison County Church Tours organized by the Fredericktown Red Hat Fillies. The nativity set seen here is handmade and carved from wood by one of the members years ago. The day was filled with Christmas cheer and history as visitors from as far as Sikeston came to town to learn about all the churches.

 Provided by Audrey Unruh

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments