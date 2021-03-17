Cindy Griffon crowned Eta Eta Valentine Queen

Members of Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters Organization, met for a dinner meeting at the home of Anna Brown February 25, 2021. A lovely meal was enjoyed.

Following dinner and a short business meeting, Anna Brown, retiring Valentine Queen, passed her crown to Cindy Griffon, who will serve as Queen for 2021-2022. A lovely bouquet of yellow roses was given to Cindy, as well.

The Feb. 11 meeting was canceled due to weather conditions. The next meeting took place on March 11 with a tour of the new Madison County Health Department, provided by Becky Hunt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0