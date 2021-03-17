 Skip to main content
Cindy Griffon crowned Eta Eta Valentine Queen
Cindy Griffon crowned Eta Eta Valentine Queen

Eta Eta

Anna Brown and Cindy Griffon

 Photo Provided by Eve Yaekel

Members of Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters Organization, met for a dinner meeting at the home of Anna Brown February 25, 2021. A lovely meal was enjoyed.

Following dinner and a short business meeting, Anna Brown, retiring Valentine Queen, passed her crown to Cindy Griffon, who will serve as Queen for 2021-2022. A lovely bouquet of yellow roses was given to Cindy, as well.

The Feb. 11 meeting was canceled due to weather conditions. The next meeting took place on March 11 with a tour of the new Madison County Health Department, provided by Becky Hunt.

