Citizens comment on, ask questions about housing project

Siders said the intersection was poorly designed by the Pine Castle developer because it does not line up with Armory Street. He said the double lane entrance is also a problem because drivers unfamiliar with the intersection try to enter the boulevard’s outgoing traffic.

Others at the meeting had concerns with noise and other disturbances which might occur with the addition of 40 new homes in their neighborhood. There were a handful of citizens who said they worried about how residents at the new project who violated their lease agreement would be handled and, if necessary, evicted.

RCH Development President Chad Hartle is the project developer. He tried to address some citizen concerns about occupancy limit and other lease violations. Among other things Hartle said residents who don’t abide by the rules will no longer receive rental assistance. He said his company owns and operates 30 other properties. They all follow Missouri Housing Development Commission rules and regulations, and this project will be no different. Hartle also said his management company had experience handling evictions.

Near the conclusion of the meeting, it was asked of the City Council what was still left to be approved.

“The only application that is pending before the city is to approve the site plan,” City Attorney Mary Boner said.