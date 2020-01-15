{{featured_button_text}}
Jan. 13 Fredericktown City Council

Sharon Clark, cook for Wherever Food LLC, speaks to the Fredericktown City Council, Jan. 13.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown City Council heard from individuals operating a new food truck in town during its bi-monthly meeting, Monday night.

The Wherever Food LLC owner Orville Wayne Lee Senior and cook Sharon Clark approached the council to request approval to set up a food truck beside the Filtration System building on city property.

Clark said there is not a place for them to park in the Filtration System lot but there is a city lot right on the property line.

City Administrator James Settle said the lot in question was formerly used as the original parking lot for the street department years ago. He said three buildings later the crew now parks on the other end of the lot, and the food truck would not be in their way.

"It won't be in the way, but if somebody stepped in a hole or tripped or whatever the city wouldn't be covered under your insurance unless the city was named as an additional insured," City Attorney Mary Boner said. "I think it would just be the premises that the city would have a potential concern for."

Clark said Wherever Food LLC has its own general liability insurance, and she knows what the added cost would be to add the city as an insured. She said the city could be added as well as the actual location where they are going to be. 

A motion was made to allow Wherever Food LLC, the food truck, to park at 923 S. Main during the lunch hours for the Filtration System building pending proof of the city being an additional insured on the insurance. 

The council was then scheduled to hear from The National Wild Turkey Federation concerning a temporary permit, picnic license, for a banquet at St. Michael Catholic School to sell beer. The council tabled the request until they could hear from someone regarding the event and if it is still planning to happen Feb. 1.

The council then approved a request for ESO Solutions, Inc. FH Cloud to pay the annual fee for the Fredericktwon Fire Department's reporting programs.

There was then a request for additional block hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125. 

Theresa Harbison said the city has been using more block hours lately due to the utility upgrade and new meter reading. She said they are trying to get the new program up and going and trying to get it coincided with the new metering system.

The council approved the request.

Next, the aldermen approved a request to purchase utility billing software from CUSI. Settle said this upgraded software would have been required regardless of the new meters.

During regular session business the council approved three ordinances.

The first ordinance was regarding zoning and regulations for medical marijuana facilities. The ordinance states that no new cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary or testing facilities can be opened within one thousand feet of any existing schools, daycares or churches. 

The next ordinance created a new article establishing regulations for renewable energy in the City of Fredericktown. 

The third ordinance was regarding special use regulations. The ordinance specifically outlines the qualifications the board of alderman will look at when making the decision to qualify the request or not. 

During her mayor's report Kelly Korokis said she was thankful everyone made it through the rain and that if it had been snow the meeting may not have happened. She then recognized Settle.

"Our own James Settle won the 'Work' Award at the annual chamber dinner the other night," Korokis said. "Ashley (Baudendistel) got to present the award to him."

Settle said he did not see the award coming, and that the council as well as the office staff did a really good job keeping it a secret.

"I just want to say thank you to the chamber for acknowledging me and for hosting a really great dinner for all of us to enjoy," Settle said.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 27 immediately following the 5:30 work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

