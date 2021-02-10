City approves precast concession stand

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 8.
City Administrator James Settle requested approval to purchase a concession building with restrooms from CXT Precast Concrete Products for the sports complex.
"I still think this is extremely too much money but it's a lesser of two evils," Settle said. "If we go the other route and bid it out we know what that total came out to and this is $100,000 less."
Settle said, there is a similar building in Farmington, that he went to look at with Larry Kemp, and it is a good looking building.
"The thing of it is, as much money as we have invested so far, it's stupid not to finish it," Alderman Harold Thomas said. "I agree it's way more than we thought it was going to be. If we don't do something, it won't get done this year."
Settle said it will take 90 to 120 days to get the building in after the order is placed. He said it would include stainless steal plumbing fixtures, a 30-gallon water heater, a two-tone color scheme and would cost $201,000.
"We budgeted $100,000 for it," Thomas said. "The other people got $80,000. So we are only about $20,000 off."
"If we put it off, the $80,000 might not be there, that's my concern," Alderman Rick Polete said. "We can't push it off to save $30,000 and possibly lose $80,000."
Settle said this building would not have the pavilion or storage area that was part of the previously bid project. He said those could be built by the city at a later time and in different areas.
The council voted to approve the purchase of the all-in-one concession stand in the amount of $201,000. The city has received $80,000 in donated funds, had $100,000 budgeted for the project and general fund will borrow the remainder needed from the electric department.
Thurman, Shinn & Company CPA John Boyd said a budget amendment would need to be completed and, at some point, the loan will need to be paid back.
"Fortunately it is with ourselves and we pay ourselves back," Boyd said. "But it's continuing to add and add and we are going to have to pay it back to ourselves at some point."
In other work session business, the council approved a request by the parks department to install fencing around the water system at the sports complex to protect the sprinkler system controls.
A proposal for a private development called Meadows of Fredericktown was sent to the planning and zoning commission.
The council also approved a request by the fire department for the annual $1,915.80 fee for cloud hosted FIREHOUSE Records Management System.
The sanitation department made a request to purchase two four-yard dumpsters in the amount of $2,350. The city approved the request.
During regular session business Mayor Kelly Korokis appointed Polete to the Extension Council. The aldermen voted to approve the appointment with Polete abstaining.
Settle mentioned to the council that it is time to start looking for someone to fill the Parks Director position and a job description has been worked on.
The council then went into closed session for one contract negotiation/legal advice.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Feb. 22 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com