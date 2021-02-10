City approves precast concession stand

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 8.

City Administrator James Settle requested approval to purchase a concession building with restrooms from CXT Precast Concrete Products for the sports complex.

"I still think this is extremely too much money but it's a lesser of two evils," Settle said. "If we go the other route and bid it out we know what that total came out to and this is $100,000 less."

Settle said, there is a similar building in Farmington, that he went to look at with Larry Kemp, and it is a good looking building.

"The thing of it is, as much money as we have invested so far, it's stupid not to finish it," Alderman Harold Thomas said. "I agree it's way more than we thought it was going to be. If we don't do something, it won't get done this year."

Settle said it will take 90 to 120 days to get the building in after the order is placed. He said it would include stainless steal plumbing fixtures, a 30-gallon water heater, a two-tone color scheme and would cost $201,000.

"We budgeted $100,000 for it," Thomas said. "The other people got $80,000. So we are only about $20,000 off."