City begins replacing meters

Settle said the company has been great to work with and they are planning to work alongside the crews for as long they need them.

"These new meters are going to be a huge improvement," Settle said. "They will be automatically read exactly at the same time every month. The numbers will be sent to the office and we will be able to offer up-to-the-minute readings."

Settle said the city will no longer have a meter reader coming to each home but instead the meters will read themselves. He said the position will not be removed but instead the responsibilities of the employee will be shifted to other areas.

"This is going to cut back on errors, essentially removing the human error with reading the meters," Settle said. "The system is also smart and will help monitor the usage constantly which is something we have never had before."

Settle said if you have a leaking pipe or a running toilet, these meters will notify the city of the unusual amount of usage.

"Before if you had a water leak you may not know until you receive your bill at the end of the month," Settle said. "Now we will notice the spike in usage and will be able to notify you right away."

Settle said the remote monitoring will also help when it comes to power outages.