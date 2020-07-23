City begins replacing meters

The City of Fredericktown began installing a new automatic electric and water meter reading system, Tuesday.
City Administrator James Settle asks citizens not to be alarmed when they start seeing lots of city staff in their area.
"Crews will be pulling out the old meters and installing the new ones as we switch over to the new system," Settle said. "The switch over should only take a few minutes at each meter and will result in the power going off for those few minutes."
Settle said the crews will knock on doors, as they go, to inform home owners of the brief power outage.
"Water meters will take a little longer for us to replace but even then the water outage should only be a few minutes," Settle said. "The water lines are old however and we are going to run into some issues along the way."
Settle said this will be a long process and could take five or six months, give or take five or six months.
"We do not know how many we will be able to complete in a day because we just started so it is hard to put a timeline on the project," Settle said. "The electric meters will go fast but the water meters will take a little more time."
The new meters have been purchased through Nighthawk who have been on site this week helping the city crews with the installation process.
Settle said the company has been great to work with and they are planning to work alongside the crews for as long they need them.
"These new meters are going to be a huge improvement," Settle said. "They will be automatically read exactly at the same time every month. The numbers will be sent to the office and we will be able to offer up-to-the-minute readings."
Settle said the city will no longer have a meter reader coming to each home but instead the meters will read themselves. He said the position will not be removed but instead the responsibilities of the employee will be shifted to other areas.
"This is going to cut back on errors, essentially removing the human error with reading the meters," Settle said. "The system is also smart and will help monitor the usage constantly which is something we have never had before."
Settle said if you have a leaking pipe or a running toilet, these meters will notify the city of the unusual amount of usage.
"Before if you had a water leak you may not know until you receive your bill at the end of the month," Settle said. "Now we will notice the spike in usage and will be able to notify you right away."
Settle said the remote monitoring will also help when it comes to power outages.
"We have a screen where we will be able to monitor which houses are receiving power," Settle said. "If we have a power outage we will be able to see exactly which houses are without power."
Settle said, currently the city relies on the citizens to call in and report the outages.
"We use those calls to help determined where the problem is," Settle said. "Once all the new meters are installed we will be able to see the trouble area and narrow down the problem even faster. Then once the problem is fixed, we can make sure all the homes are back on."
Settle said this is going to be a great improvement for the City of Fredericktown, and he is happy to see the project moving forward.
"This is something the community is really going benefit from," Settle said. "As citizens you don't really think that much about your water and electric meters, but with these upgrades, it will help the city provide a better service."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
