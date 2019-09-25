{{featured_button_text}}
city lake road bridge

In her Mayor's report, Kelly Korokis said she was "very excited" that some work had started on the Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown City Council approved and adopted its operating budget for fiscal 2019/2020 at Monday’s regular city council meeting.

The budget includes total expenses of $12,433,084 for the fiscal year. The expenses are broken into $2,753,459 for employee expenses, $6,854,331 for operations, $1,162,200 for debt service and $1,663,094 in capital expenses.

The ordinance approving the budget passed, 4-0. Ward I Aldermen Paul Brown and Ward II Alderman Deena Ward were absent.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting and work session, a public hearing was held to allow for public comment on the budget. No citizens spoke at the hearing.

The council also approved a new electric rate schedule. The “energy charge” rate for residential customers will be $0.0958 per kilowatt hour. The previous rate was $0.0946 per KWh.

For residential rural customers the rate will $0.1116 per KWh. The old rate was $0.1097 per KWh.

The commercial, non-demand rate is now $0.1157 per KWh. The old rate was $0.1136 per KWh.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The commercial demand rate is now $0.0843 per KWh. The old rate was $0.0837 per KWh.

In other business, the aldermen approved an amendment to the 2018/2019 budget.

They approved an amendment to the code of ordinances relating to the residency qualifications of the chief of police. The chief must be at least 21 years of age, become a resident of Madison County within 90 days of his or her appointment, and shall reside within ten miles of the city police station.

The council also approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to renew a promissory note payable to First State Community Bank on behalf of the city in the amount of $78,981.98 and extend the note under the same terms for another year.

In its work session, prior to the regular meeting, the aldermen approved a change order with Horner & Shifrin/Brockmiller regarding the water plant project. Emergency repairs to a mower at the municipal airport were approved for $1,740.70 to Davis Farm Supplies Inc. Also, a travel request for police officer Jordan Myers to attend the annual MIRMA police seminar meeting Oct. 29-30 was approved.

The council will next meet Oct. 14, at City Hall.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments