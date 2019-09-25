The Fredericktown City Council approved and adopted its operating budget for fiscal 2019/2020 at Monday’s regular city council meeting.
The budget includes total expenses of $12,433,084 for the fiscal year. The expenses are broken into $2,753,459 for employee expenses, $6,854,331 for operations, $1,162,200 for debt service and $1,663,094 in capital expenses.
The ordinance approving the budget passed, 4-0. Ward I Aldermen Paul Brown and Ward II Alderman Deena Ward were absent.
Prior to Monday night’s meeting and work session, a public hearing was held to allow for public comment on the budget. No citizens spoke at the hearing.
The council also approved a new electric rate schedule. The “energy charge” rate for residential customers will be $0.0958 per kilowatt hour. The previous rate was $0.0946 per KWh.
For residential rural customers the rate will $0.1116 per KWh. The old rate was $0.1097 per KWh.
The commercial, non-demand rate is now $0.1157 per KWh. The old rate was $0.1136 per KWh.
You have free articles remaining.
The commercial demand rate is now $0.0843 per KWh. The old rate was $0.0837 per KWh.
In other business, the aldermen approved an amendment to the 2018/2019 budget.
They approved an amendment to the code of ordinances relating to the residency qualifications of the chief of police. The chief must be at least 21 years of age, become a resident of Madison County within 90 days of his or her appointment, and shall reside within ten miles of the city police station.
The council also approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to renew a promissory note payable to First State Community Bank on behalf of the city in the amount of $78,981.98 and extend the note under the same terms for another year.
In its work session, prior to the regular meeting, the aldermen approved a change order with Horner & Shifrin/Brockmiller regarding the water plant project. Emergency repairs to a mower at the municipal airport were approved for $1,740.70 to Davis Farm Supplies Inc. Also, a travel request for police officer Jordan Myers to attend the annual MIRMA police seminar meeting Oct. 29-30 was approved.
The council will next meet Oct. 14, at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.