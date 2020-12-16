City council discusses donation for concession stand

The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom for its bi-weekly meeting, Dec. 14.

During regular session business City Administrator James Settle said a group had come forward with a donation to help with the concession stand but that the group had a request.

"We got a call that there is a group that has $75,000 they would like to donate to the concession stand," Settle said. "But their concern is, they want this in writing that if they put that $75,000 in anything left out of the $100,000 already in the budget for the concession stand would be used for lights and not returned to the general fund."

Settle said he believes the concession stand will cost more than the $175,000 of combined funds, but he is not sure as the bids have not been returned yet.

"They are going to put forth the first $75,000 towards the concession stand with us paying for the rest of the concession stand and, at the end of that, if there is any of the $100,000, that we budgeted for the sports complex this year, left over, they want us to put that toward lights," Alderman Rick Polete said. "I don't see a problem with that. I mean it's going to go one place or another."

Polete said the Sports Complex obviously needs both a concession stand and lights.