City council discusses donation for concession stand

The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom for its bi-weekly meeting, Dec. 14.
During regular session business City Administrator James Settle said a group had come forward with a donation to help with the concession stand but that the group had a request.
"We got a call that there is a group that has $75,000 they would like to donate to the concession stand," Settle said. "But their concern is, they want this in writing that if they put that $75,000 in anything left out of the $100,000 already in the budget for the concession stand would be used for lights and not returned to the general fund."
Settle said he believes the concession stand will cost more than the $175,000 of combined funds, but he is not sure as the bids have not been returned yet.
"They are going to put forth the first $75,000 towards the concession stand with us paying for the rest of the concession stand and, at the end of that, if there is any of the $100,000, that we budgeted for the sports complex this year, left over, they want us to put that toward lights," Alderman Rick Polete said. "I don't see a problem with that. I mean it's going to go one place or another."
Polete said the Sports Complex obviously needs both a concession stand and lights.
"I'm just thankful we got $75,000 coming in to help us out," Polete said. "That is a big chunk of change."
The council voted to have an agreement written up to be approved at the next meeting.
Also during regular session, the council approved an ordinance adopting the Riverwoods subdivision plat.
In work session business, the council approved a request from Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to repair the pump at the Junction City lift station and repairs at the sewer plant in the amount of $2,464.58 and $30,647.
Grieshaber said the city has an agreement with Junction City where it is reimbursed for parts and repairs incurred. He said the repair for Junction City will be reimbursed.
The sanitation department made a request to purchase a 2007 Freightliner Semi.
"We found this truck over in Illinois," Settle said. "We need the truck to move our equipment either way, but the plan is, after we get the truck, to haul around rock and all of that stuff too."
Settle said the truck is a budgeted item but that he hopes to make enough money off of the hill of scrap iron to pay for the trailer and possibly the truck as well.
The council approved the request.
A request from the Police Department to attend the Reed Interview Technique School in Paducah, KY with the approximate cost of $1,230 was also approved by the council.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session, Jan 11 at city hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
