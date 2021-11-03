City Council holds brief meeting

The Fredericktown City Council held a brief special meeting, Monday night in order to complete some important city business which was postponed due to the tornado damage sustained last week.

The aldermen passed four ordinances during the meeting. No other business was conducted.

The first ordinance amends Section 710.050 relating to electric rates-automatic cost of living adjustment. The council had previously decided to readjust the current rates and balance out the PPA (purchase power adjustment) in order to keep it closer to zero and making it easier for customers to estimate their bills.

The ordinance puts the new rate structure into affect. The electric rate structure for residential city customers will see the availability charge increase from $15 a month to $18.50, the energy charge will increase from $0.0970 per kwh to $0.1014 per kwh, and the PPA will drop from $0.0077 per kwh to $0.0000 per kwh.

The second ordinance passed amends Section 125.320 in relation to court costs for court automation. During the Oct. 12 meeting the aldermen voted to keep the Municipal Court in house. Due to this agreement, the city will have to to switch to Show-Me Courts and an additional $7 per charge will be assessed for the statewide court automation fund.