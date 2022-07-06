City council holds work session, regular meeting

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, June 27.

During work session business, Police Chief Eric Hovis brought up a discussion regarding a physician-led Tactical Emergency Medical Support Unit.

According to a memorandum, attached to the agenda, the unit would provide specialized pre-hospital emergency support during both tactical and routine law enforcement operations.

The document says, Shayne Keddy, DO would volunteer his time as the Medical Director for the Tactical Emergency Medical Support Unit, however, would be provided use of the agency's equipment and vehicles as necessary.

The mission of the unit is said to reduce mortality and morbidity among law enforcement personnel, innocent victims, and perpetrators, reduce "line of duty" injuries and disability, reduce lost work time for specially-trained law enforcement officers who are hard to replace, and to maintain good team morale and welfare.

If approved, the Madison County Ambulance District would still be called as usual by law enforcement, whenever deemed necessary.

The council decided more information was needed before making a decision on whether or not this type of unit would be beneficial to the city.

In other business, the council approved an emergency repair to the skid steer in the amount of $3,442.24.

The council also approved the closure of the alley between the Ozark Regional Library and the Democrat News for approximately two weeks, June 29 through July 15, for roof repairs.

The social media policy was once again brought up for discussion. The council decided it would still like more time to review and check with other cities before finalizing the policy.

A request to purchase an AC unit for the concession stand at the Sports Complex in the amount of $2,536 was approved by the council.

The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter.

During regular session a resolution and an ordinance were passed.

The resolution authorizes the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the Financial Assistance Center’s State ARPA Grant.

The ordinance approves the proposed rezoning for a special use permit for property described as 210 West College. The special use permit will allow an insurance office in an R-2 two-family residential district.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is July 11, immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session business at City Hall.