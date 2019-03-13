The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-monthly meeting to hear a presentation for the proposed fire station by Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark.
"There are things we can do before we put shovel into dirt," Clark said. "We have an idea of what we want to build, so we ought to be able to get going."
Clark said the biggest thing to set is a budget because without a dollar amount to go off of it makes it difficult to make plans financially and structurally.
"It's been a year since we've been talking about putting this on the ballot," Clark said. "We are talking about two more years before we get this done."
Clark said he reached out to City Accountant Greg Shinn to discuss the finances of the project and was told he was busy with other city business. Clark then reached out to a local bank and came up with a rough estimate of a $4 million dollar budget for the project.
The council said they would like to have Shinn look over the numbers as well.
"Greg (Shinn) works for us, Alderman Rick Polete said. "He needs to make time,"
Clark said he would like to start doing the leg work now because the longer it takes the more expensive the labor and materials will get.
"We can be a year into this real quick still doing the leg work," Clark said. "This week I spoke with AT&T, and the telephone pole behind the station is going to be right in the way. So immediately he said it's going to be at least $10,000 to move that thing. That's one thing right off the bat we will have to do."
Clark handed out copies of tentative design plans to the council and asked what his next move should be.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the community needs to be informed that the project is moving forward and a request for architects should be made before choosing a final design.
The council decided to have Clark and Boner get together on the details of the request for architects and return next meeting for approval.
In other business, the council approved a travel request by Fredericktown Deputy City Clerk Theresa Harbison to attend MIRMA 2019 Spring Training, April 8-9.
April Sarakas made a request on behalf of Relay for Life for street closures from 3:30 to 5 p.m., March 17 for the annual 5K Run. The council approved the request.
Clark made a request for the fire department to attend the annual fire school trip to Indianapolis April 11-13. The council approved the request, as the department attends every year.
The council then approved a budgeted item request by the sanitation department to pay off a trash truck.
After going into closed session for one real estate matter and one personnel matter, the council went into regular session business to approve reports and pay the bills.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be March 25, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
