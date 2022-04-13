City, county, cookies, luncheon covers it all

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had several guests at this month's luncheon, April 7. The group was visited by Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp, Fredericktown Alderman Kevin Jones, Mayor-elect Travis Parker, and from Feed the Families Teri Moss and Kim Long.

First up, Kemp spoke to the members about what has been going on in the county lately.

"Well the first thing, the most obvious probably, is the new building we are building, the new justice center," Kemp said. "It is about an 8,200 square foot building. It has a full basement, and in the basement will be a vault for records, and a space for the emergency management director, who currently has no office."

Kemp said the outside of the building will be split faced block and brick. He said it will kind of match the current courthouse with the granite look and a similar colored brick.

"Then on the inside, in the middle of the building, will be a courtroom," Kemp said. "One thing unique about the courtroom is the woodworking is going to be oak and it is going to be built by prisoners in Charleston and Jefferson City."

Kemp said the building is going to cost about $2.5 million. He said, the county took out a loan through New Era Bank at 2.5% interest for 15 years.

"The good news for everyone is there is no tax increase for the project," Kemp said. "We are going to make the payments out of general revenue fund, about $119,000 a year."

Kemp said the other $1 million for the project will come out of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used on infrastructure. He said the rest of the ARPA funds will be used to make repairs to the heating and cooling system, lights and windows of the old courthouse.

"Another thing that is effecting people is the bridge over the little St. Francis River, south of Walmart," Kemp said. "The state inspector came and shut it down, and by the way they (MoDOT) gave us the bridge, we didn't have a choice. The state engineers, an engineering company and a contractor are working on plans on how to repair it, and then the state has to okay those plans. Depending on what the cost is will determine how we move forward on that project."

Lastly, Kemp said, due to the dissolution of the City of Fredericktown IDA, the county has decided to start a Madison County IDA. He said there will be nine people on the board from a broad range of fields, financial, real estate, construction, business, etc.

"I think it is a pretty good group," Kemp said. "Hopefully we will get some new businesses here."

Next, Fredericktown Ward III Alderman Kevin Jones said the city is seeing changes, accomplishing a few things and a few things are a work in progress.

"A couple of things that we have accomplished over the last few months, the biggest thing I think was the police pay package," Jones said. "Some of you may have seen some issues about our police pay. We did an in-house salary study and looked at cities similar in size and budget. We came up with a competitive pay scale that starts out at $16.25 and in five years gets them up to $19.25 per hour. I think that is going to be pretty good for our area and help out or guys in law enforcement."

Jones said, the city has also been able to upgrade two fire trucks for the amount originally budgeted for one truck.

"All that is being accomplished by Prop P which was passed back in 2018," Jones said. "That is some of that sales tax money at work."

Jones said, the chamber held a ribbon cutting at the Sports Complex a few week's ago during the grand opening game. He said, he recently drove by the fields and saw a little league game being played.

"Hopefully it will be getting a lot of use," Jones said. "We are hoping to have the lights up in the next few weeks. We had to get a specialized person to come in to drill the holes."

Jones said, another project in the works is the replacement of several thousand feet of sewer line from Newberry Street to the sewer treatment plant. He said, the city also received ARPA funding and hopes to use that along with some grant opportunities to fund the project which could cost well over $1 million.

Next, Mayor-elect Travis Parker introduced himself to the group.

Parker said, his dad taught him to be all in, and that is how he campaigned and that is how he plans to take on the position of Mayor of Fredericktown.

"I did all the research about the time commitment and just some of the things involved," Parker said. "I wanted to make sure that if I committed to it that I could stick to it. So, with the help of my family and the support of my employer and friends, I decided to take off on the adventure."

Parker said, it was a humbling experience to get to talk to hundreds and hundreds of people over the last few months.

"I'm just extremely excited because of what is going on in and around our community," Parker said. "I think that we are in a period of time right now that if we strike while the iron is hot we can really get some really good growth."

To wrap up the April luncheon the MCCC welcomed Teri Moss and Kim Long to the front of the room for a small dessert auction with all money to go to Feed the Families which provides funding to the local food pantries.

The donated pies, cookies and cake quickly climbed in bids as the charity ended the auction raising $925.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

