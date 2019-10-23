The Fredericktown City Council discussed Miracles on Main Street and set Halloween for Oct. 31 at its bi-monthly meeting, Oct. 15.
Miracles on Main Street Event Organizer Tara Hale presented the council with a tentative plan of events and requested all four main streets as well as the courtsquare be shut down from noon to 7 p.m., Dec. 7.
"We are also requesting the need for extra electrical boxes," Hale said. "This kind of thing happens every year, we blow fuses and breakers."
Hale said the light poles are not able to support the crock pots, warmers and other things that are brought in by vendors.
Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson said, if his department knows exactly what is needed, it can plan for the needs and even set a pole in one of the parking lots if need be.
Hale said she would be the city's point of contact for the event and would be in contact with Lawson once plans were finalized.
"The other thing is just some extra trash dumpsters," Hale said. "The four main ones are always overflowing. I'd like that picked up then and there. We always come back Sunday and do it, but if we can just have some extra dumpsters somewhere then we can take care of it right away."
Hale also requested police presence during the event as well as around the parade route.
Hale said this year the parade will end the night starting at 6 p.m. with all prizes awarded before.
"We had 48 something participants last year, which is really good because when you're talking about Azalea when I used to do that, it was 62 so we are not far off," Hale said. "We are going to do something new, I have not talked to John Clark or the fire department yet, but he has always asked for Santa to be at the end. Well Santa is going to be at the end this year."
Hale said with the parade moved to the end of the night which will move up the tree lighting ceremony as well.
"We are growing a lot, have had a lot of good comments, we are learning a lot, sometimes on the fly like with the electricity," Hale said. "It is a pretty big event that has grown so we are looking for a lot of sponsors too. We do give a gift to every child when they see Santa. That is a large expense."
Hale said last year they heard the Parade of Lights was one of the best around.
The council approved the request for additional electric boxes and dumpsters as well as street closures and police assistance with the parade route for Miracles on Main Street, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 7.
Halloween in the city was set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 31.
Utility Clerk Ashley Baudendistel asked the council for approval of a bid from Nighthawk for the AMI Metering System as well as approval to purchase 300 water meters.
"At this point, we are just looking to move forward," Baudendistel said. "We have not accepted a bid yet, so we need to accept a bid so that we can get purchase agreements from those companies and bring them back at the next (meeting). That way we can get the ball rolling."
Baudendistel said it will take anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks to get meters and programming before they can start installing.
"We wanted to purchase a few meters ahead of time on the water so that we can try and get them ahead of the game because the electric will go much faster than the water will," Baudendistel said.
The council approved both requests.
The council also approved the request by City Administrator James Settle to purchase a mini excavator for $50,868 with the cost being split between multiple departments.
The council then had a discussion regarding National Prescription Opiate Litigation class action option. The council decided to do nothing and in turn opt in.
During regular session business, the council passed a resolution establishing depository of funds for the City of Fredericktown and authorizing the signatures for the account at New Era Bank.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Oct. 28 following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
