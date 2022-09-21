City discusses pay scales in closed session

Employee pay scales were discussed during a special closed session meeting of the Fredericktown City Council, last week.

In a previous meeting of the council, the aldermen had decided to hire an outside company, C-BIZ, to review the current pay scales of all city employees. After the review, the company would then put together a comprehensive recommendation for each job title, taking into account years of employment with the city.

During the special closed session, the council is reported to have discussed the recommendation from C-BIZ and voted to move forward with wage adjustments.

According to reports from city hall, the council has recognized there has been an issue with pay levels for quite some time, and the outside company (C-BIZ) was contracted to look into it.

C-BIZ reportedly took multiple factors into account including: pay of the surrounding cities; pay of cities near the size of Fredericktown; and pay of businesses within the community.

During the review, each position's job scale was evaluated individually. This will not be an across the board increase. Some employees may see increases, while others may stay at their current pay.

Although the council already voted to move forward with pay scale increases, the specific rates will be approved at a future meeting. Once the rates are approved, the changes will go in to effect at the start of the new fiscal year, Oct. 1.

The aldermen have acknowledged the increases are needed, but they are also required to manage the citizens' money in a way which will not put the budget at risk.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be, Sept. 26, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.