City discusses purchase power bill increase of approximately $600,000

Shinn said it is an option to spread it out over five months, but that would push the adjustment far away past when it actually happened.

Baudendistal said MoPEP is saying the increase is due to the polar vortex event in February and the increase of natural gas prices from $3 per dth (dekatherm) to around $1,000 dth.

"I’m all for spreading it out and making it as easy for the consumer as we can and then communicating with them," Alderman Rick Polete said."Let them know this is coming. We can’t control the weather. They aren’t going to like it, but at least they will know and they can prepare a little bit for it."

The council discussed how they were going to pay the $945,162 bill and decided they would either pay the large sum out of the electric fund or take a loan depending on interest rates, both would be recouped from the PPA payments.

Also during work session, the council was scheduled to consider a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning recommendation included a vote against the affordable housing project Meadows of Fredericktown. This agenda item drew a large crowd into the meeting room.