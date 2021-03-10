City discusses purchase power bill increase of approximately $600,000

The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting, March 8 at city hall.
"Recently the city received the February purchase power bill, and it was to the tune of $945,162," CPA Greg Shinn of Thurman, Shinn & Company said. "That's approximately three times the amount of any bill that has been received in the last year."
Shinn said the total estimated "all in" cost for February was $183.55 per megawatt hour while the actual cost in January was only $65 per megawatt hour.
"We charge a base rate of 7.14 per kilowatt hour and then we calculate a PPA, which is purchase power adjustment," Shinn said. "If the PPA is calculated and we put this full amount in there, the $945,162, the adjustment is going to be 4.91, 4.83 or 6.32 for the months of May through July."
Shinn said, in all of those cases the PPA is 65 to 80 percent of consumer's total electric bill.
"If it hits in May through July, especially July, and it gets really hot, their consumption is going to be up anyway, so they are going to get hit with just some really huge bills," Shinn said.
City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said for reference sake, this month's bills went out with the PPA of 2.18 meaning consumers paid $21.80 per 1,000 kilowatts used. She said, at the new numbers the costs would be upwards of $50 per 1,000 kilowatts.
Shinn said it is an option to spread it out over five months, but that would push the adjustment far away past when it actually happened.
Baudendistal said MoPEP is saying the increase is due to the polar vortex event in February and the increase of natural gas prices from $3 per dth (dekatherm) to around $1,000 dth.
"I’m all for spreading it out and making it as easy for the consumer as we can and then communicating with them," Alderman Rick Polete said."Let them know this is coming. We can’t control the weather. They aren’t going to like it, but at least they will know and they can prepare a little bit for it."
The council discussed how they were going to pay the $945,162 bill and decided they would either pay the large sum out of the electric fund or take a loan depending on interest rates, both would be recouped from the PPA payments.
Also during work session, the council was scheduled to consider a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The planning and zoning recommendation included a vote against the affordable housing project Meadows of Fredericktown. This agenda item drew a large crowd into the meeting room.
Once the aldermen saw the size of the group there to discuss the particular item, they voted to table the discussion and hold a separate meeting at 5:30 p.m., March 15, with Teen Town being the tentative location.
Mayor Kelly Korokis said moving the discussion to a separate day and location would allow for more time and space for everyone interested in the topic.
In other business, the council approved a request from the water department to purchase a SEW Eurodrive with variable speed motor and for the shop to drill a hole in the output shaft at the cost of $7,077.46.
City Administrator James Settle brought up some concerns regarding vehicles parking on primary streets instead of their driveways. He said this became an issue during snow removal. The council directed the city attorney to look at a past snow route policy for future consideration.
A request by Police Chief Eric Hovis to attend the Missouri Police Chiefs Conference May 2-5 in Osage Beach, Missouri was approved by the council.
The Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to combine six city-owned parcels into one lot. Before the city can proceed, it was requested that City Engineer Tim Baer create a plat map and wording to send to planning and zoning for approval. These six parcels will be the location of the new fire safety building.
The council discussed the Cureton/Neel apartment complex project and decided it did not want to move forward with a neighborhood improvement district but would consider learning more about a community improvement district.
During regular session business, the council approved two ordinances regarding solid waste disposal and hauling.
The Fredericktown City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., March 15 with a tentative location of Teen Town. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council will be March 22 at city hall immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com