City employees recognized for work during winter weather

"I didn't know if we had any updates," Brown said.

City Attorney Mary Boner said she had sent the last updated version of the contract to the architects for approval ten days ago and had not heard back.

"We are very, very, very close," Boner said. "There are just a couple of questions of which way we address this. One of the things we are trying to decide is how to address the fact that there is a pandemic going on and how that might affect things."

Boner said she does not have a crystal ball, but she is trying to look ahead the best she can to plan for these unknown events.

The council then approved a request by the Optimist Club to use the soccer fields for the annual Egg Hunt, March 27 with a rain date of April 3.

The Optimist Club also requested approval to use the soccer fields for the annual 4th of July festivities on July 4. The council approved the request.

A request to hold Azalea Festival May 7-9, with road closures around court square for the car show and North Main for festivities and carnival, was approved.