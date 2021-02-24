City employees recognized for work during winter weather

The Fredericktown City Council discussed winter weather, the public safety building, and events at its regular bi-monthly, Feb. 22.
During regular session business Mayor Kelly Korokis praised the city employees for their work during the winter weather.
"I just want to give a big thanks to our city employees," Korokis said. "I mean they work tirelessly on trying to clear snow, on water main breaks and law enforcement trying to deal with all of this too. The fire department, they’ve had several calls they’ve gone on. I’m just amazed at what amazing employees the city has, and I am very thankful for that."
Brown said the water department was working when the temperature was 2 or 3 degrees, fixing water pipes.
"I'm thankful our electric grid held out, and we didn't have to do any rolling blackouts," Alderman Rick Polete said. "We didn't have any outages in this kind of weather, so it was a blessing, truly a blessing. Texas, keep them in prayer."
City Administrator James Settle said the PPA, purchase power adjustment rate, will be in the low to mid $20 per thousand kilowatts this month which will cause electric bills to be higher. He said this amount is an adjustment on electric bills which fluctuates monthly and is based on current power costs.
During work session business, Alderman Daytona Brown brought up the discussion regarding the public safety building.
"I didn't know if we had any updates," Brown said.
City Attorney Mary Boner said she had sent the last updated version of the contract to the architects for approval ten days ago and had not heard back.
"We are very, very, very close," Boner said. "There are just a couple of questions of which way we address this. One of the things we are trying to decide is how to address the fact that there is a pandemic going on and how that might affect things."
Boner said she does not have a crystal ball, but she is trying to look ahead the best she can to plan for these unknown events.
The council then approved a request by the Optimist Club to use the soccer fields for the annual Egg Hunt, March 27 with a rain date of April 3.
The Optimist Club also requested approval to use the soccer fields for the annual 4th of July festivities on July 4. The council approved the request.
A request to hold Azalea Festival May 7-9, with road closures around court square for the car show and North Main for festivities and carnival, was approved.
The last event approved by the council was for the County Fair in Azalea Park. The County Fair Board requested the use of the park on Oct. 1 and 2 with North Main Street closures.
The fire department made a request for emergency repairs to the ladder truck in the amount of $2,413.78. The council approved the request.
The sanitation department made two requests for low bid approval, one for waste hauling at the price of $18.95 a ton and one for waste disposal at $22.50 per ton. The council approved both bid requests.
The council then went into closed session for one litigation matter.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is March 8, immediately following the 5:30 work session at City Hall.
