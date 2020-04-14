City issues Stay at Home Order

The Fredericktown City Council passed a Stay Home Order at its April 13 virtual meeting. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m., April 14 and shall remain in effect until 11:59 p.m., April 28.
The intent of the order is to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reduce the number of people infected with the virus and for citizens to travel and conduct business only for the most essential and necessary items.
"All persons who are within the borders of the City of Fredericktown, Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence," the ordinance reads. "When persons need to leave their home or place of residence, they are required to practice social distancing at all times which means maintaining distance of at least six feet from non-household persons, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, cover their cough and/or sneeze using their elbow or a disposable tissue and dispose of the tissue in a trash receptacle and stay home if they are ill."
The order says establishments which normally prepare food or serve drinks for on-site consumption must discontinue dine in services. They can however offer pickup, drive-thru, curbside or delivery services as long as products are not consumed onsite.
"American innovation is what made our country the world leader it is today," the ordinance reads. "Historically, Americans have always been able to improvise improvements on how things were done. Now is a wonderful opportunity to continue this ability."
The ordinance encourages local purchases and the use of carry-out, drive-thru and delivery services to the many restaurants and other local businesses.
"These are trying times for all involved and local businesses are the lifeblood or our local economy," the ordinance reads. "Many of these businesses now offer online shopping and ordering for your convenience. Please consider these business owners and their employees as we navigate through this trying time."
Violation of the ordinance is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.
Missouri Governor Michael Parson has signed an Executive Stay at Home Order effective April 6 through April 24. Madison County also passed a Stay at Home Emergency Health Order, April 6.
In other business, the council passed an ordinance restricting the use of city parks and sporting fields during the national emergency concerning COVID-19.
The ordinance closes all city parks, playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, walking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and pavilions until further notice.
A copy of both ordinances can be found at FredericktownMO.org and will be posted at the entrance of Fredericktown City Hall.
An ordinance correcting a typing error of a section number relating to Theft of Motor Fuel was passed by the council. Also, the aldermen passed an ordinance to restrict the sale of tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products and nicotine liquid containers to persons 21 and older.
In work session business, the council approved three requests from the electric department to purchase transformers, poles, a substation battery charger and batteries.
Also approved by council were two requests by the water plant to purchase a flow sensor and flow meter for backwash and a chemical storage tank.
In other business, Alderman Paul Brown said we are all blessed to live in the country. He said he works in St. Louis and has seen COVID patients firsthand.
"It is easy for us to be home and be in the country and this is not really affecting us," Brown said. "But the reality is, there's some crazy things going on out there so just be in prayer and stay safe."
Mayor Kelly Korokis said Madison County has been very blessed with just one case so far, and that she prays it stays that way.
"I want to give kudos to Becky Hunt and Dean Stevens and the hospital," Korokis said. "Everybody they are doing a very good job at keeping on top of this, and I give kudos to them. I will also have to say I think our businesses are doing a really good job of trying to keep customers safe as well as their employees."
Korokis said she would also like to give a shout out to the companies and individuals that are helping by making masks and contributing however they can.
"The community is really stepping up, and I am proud to be from Fredericktown, and I am proud of the people who live here," Korokis said. "We will get through this, hopefully sooner rather than later."
There was no closed session business in either session.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., April 27 immediately following the work session.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!