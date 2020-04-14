City issues Stay at Home Order

In work session business, the council approved three requests from the electric department to purchase transformers, poles, a substation battery charger and batteries.

Also approved by council were two requests by the water plant to purchase a flow sensor and flow meter for backwash and a chemical storage tank.

In other business, Alderman Paul Brown said we are all blessed to live in the country. He said he works in St. Louis and has seen COVID patients firsthand.

"It is easy for us to be home and be in the country and this is not really affecting us," Brown said. "But the reality is, there's some crazy things going on out there so just be in prayer and stay safe."

Mayor Kelly Korokis said Madison County has been very blessed with just one case so far, and that she prays it stays that way.

"I want to give kudos to Becky Hunt and Dean Stevens and the hospital," Korokis said. "Everybody they are doing a very good job at keeping on top of this, and I give kudos to them. I will also have to say I think our businesses are doing a really good job of trying to keep customers safe as well as their employees."