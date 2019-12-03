{{featured_button_text}}
City Lake Bridge Now Open

Smith & Co. Engineer Jeremy Manning, Brockmiller Superintendent Dusty Amsden, Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle and Madison County Commissioners Tom Stephens and Larry Kemp met at City Lake Bridge at noon, Tuesday giving the bridge its final approval to open for traffic. Amsden is seen here moving the "closed bridge" sign. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments