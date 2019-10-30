{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. Fredericktown City Council meeting

The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting, Oct. 28.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The Fredericktown City Council approved three purchases at its bi-monthly meeting, Oct. 28.

Electric Department Supervisor Jeff Lawson made a request to purchase a six-ton crimping tool.

"A couple weeks ago we had some work done at the substations and, as we opened up the switches on one part of the substation, the switches had a crack in them and we pulled them out and they fell," Lawson said. "That was the reason we had a slight outage. It didn't affect everybody but if you got a call that is why."

Lawson said in order to crimp the connectors back he had to run to Farmington and use their tool.

"I'd like it so we don't have this problem again and we still have some more work to do in the subs," Lawson said. "Plus we can use it on other things beside at the substations."

Lawson said a crimping tool was purchased a few years ago, but it is for much smaller wires such as for house drops. He said the new tool would work for larger wires such as at the substations and at bigger places such as factories.

The council approved the purchase of a Milwaukee six-ton crimping tool in the amount of $1,875.

The electric department made another request, this time in conjunction with the water distribution department to purchase a VAC machine.

Lawson said the purchase has been budgeted and would be split between the two departments. He said it helps ease on the budgets when you purchase something several departments can use.

"What this machine is, it's kind of like a VAC machine like the sewer plant has over in the truck," Lawson said. "We've used the sewer truck to VAC out some of the holes when we are around phone lines, gas lines and that, but I can't always count on that truck."

Lawson said the new machine would help specifically when replacing poles on Buford which have fiber optic lines directly in the way.

"The VAC machine has pressure that you can pressure a hole and you can suck out all the mud and rock," Lawson said. "Tim (Allgier, water distribution supervisor) would be using it when we get into changing out the water meters. Instead of taking in a backhoe and digging up a yard to put the meter sets in they can use it for sucking out and then all they have to do is bring in new dirt to fill the hole."

The council approved the purchase in the amount of $41,585.90 to be split between the electric and water distribution departments.

City Administrator James Settle requested the purchase of 50 trash carts.

Settle said the new carts are a continued effort to rotate out the old green carts and replace them with the better quality sandstone colored carts. He said, since they began replacing the carts, none of the new type have needed to be replaced. The council approved the request.

The council then approved a request to have the FCCLA Glow Run at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 23 with police assistance at Murta and North Main intersection as well as North Main and LaChance or Buford and North Main. 

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Nov. 12, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments