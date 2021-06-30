City makes two purchases for Municipal Pool

"The pool vac quit working," Harbison said. "We have sent it off to RecSupply which is out of state. I'm trying to have it looked at. The problem is, we have one borrowed for two weeks but again there are shortages. The reason that I recommend Westport Pools is because it is local and they have one in stock."

Harbison said it is not apples to apples and the Wave 140 does more for the money and it is from a more local source which has already come down to help with the borrowed unit.

"It is also bigger, and the one we have is actually too small for our pool," Harbison said. "That is why they think we keep going through issues because it is too small and it is working harder to keep up."

The council approved Harbison's recommendation to purchase the larger pool vacuum from Westport Pools in the amount of $5,799.

In other business the council approved the purchase of $500 of fireworks for the Optimist Club 4th of July Celebration.

"Normally we do purchase $500 worth," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "We don't donate. We buy."

"This is about half of what it would buy last year," Alderman Rick Polete said. "There is a major firework shortage."