City makes two purchases for Municipal Pool

The Fredericktown City Council approved two big purchases for the Municipal Pool, Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison approached the council with the idea to purchase a slushy machine for the pool at the cost of $2,595 from Holloway Distributing.
"On the very hot days frozen drinks have been requested a lot," Harbison said. "We believe this would be a good money making opportunity for the pool and would be a very popular option."
Harbison said she and Pool Manager Audra Bastie believe the slushy machine will pay for itself by the end of the season.
The machine can also be transported to different locations to be used during the off season for the pool.
Alderman Daytona Brown said it would be nice to have out at the sports complex concession stand during the baseball and softball season.
The council unanimously approved the request to purchase a slushy machine for the Municipal Pool.
Harbison also made a request for the purchase of a new pool vacuum due to the present one breaking down.
The council received two bids. One bid was from from Westport Pools for a Wave 140 cleaner in the amount of $5,799 and one was from RecSupply for a Wave 120 cleaner in the amount of $4,999.
"The pool vac quit working," Harbison said. "We have sent it off to RecSupply which is out of state. I'm trying to have it looked at. The problem is, we have one borrowed for two weeks but again there are shortages. The reason that I recommend Westport Pools is because it is local and they have one in stock."
Harbison said it is not apples to apples and the Wave 140 does more for the money and it is from a more local source which has already come down to help with the borrowed unit.
"It is also bigger, and the one we have is actually too small for our pool," Harbison said. "That is why they think we keep going through issues because it is too small and it is working harder to keep up."
The council approved Harbison's recommendation to purchase the larger pool vacuum from Westport Pools in the amount of $5,799.
In other business the council approved the purchase of $500 of fireworks for the Optimist Club 4th of July Celebration.
"Normally we do purchase $500 worth," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "We don't donate. We buy."
"This is about half of what it would buy last year," Alderman Rick Polete said. "There is a major firework shortage."
The aldermen also approved the request to purchase 36 electric poles, to restock what has been used, for the low bid of $8,915 from Stella-Jones.
The council held a public hearing prior to the work session to hear any concerns from the public about rezoning a piece of land located in the approximate 800 block of South Wood Avenue from R-2 to R-3.
"I don't mind it being developed," Joe Barber said. "It should have been developed probably 20 years ago, but if it's going to be developed it should be single family residential because that would tie into the area."
Several community members came out to speak against the change saying they have concerns about an apartment complex coming into their neighborhood causing more crime, watershed issues and a strain on the sewer and water lines.
During regular session business the council passed two ordinances. The first added Juneteenth National Independence Day as a city holiday and the second is to terminate a lease agreement between the city and Pense Brothers Drilling Company relative to a hangar at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be July 12 immediately following the 5:30 work session at City Hall.
