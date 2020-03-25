City of Fredericktown addresses COVID-19

The following is a statement from Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle:
Mayor Kelly Korokis, the Fredericktown Board of Alderman and I have been in discussion about COVID-19, trying to make to make plans for whatever the immediate future may hold for us during this pandemic.
First and foremost our number one concern is the safety of our citizens and the employees of the City of Fredericktown. Everyone should do what is being asked of them by our Federal and State Government Agencies.
Things like keeping to small groups of ten or less people or even staying at home and completely away from other people, with the exception of getting necessary supplies or an emergency that may occur.
You have free articles remaining.
City offices will remain closed to the public until further notice. Utility bills will be mailed on schedule. You may pay your utility bill by dropping it into the drop box, by U.S. Mail or by visiting www.fredericktownmo.epayub.com
Unless and until we see the need to reconsider, or Governor Parsons orders it, all city employees will continue to work and will be available by telephone if needed. We have a dedicated group of employees who will work to keep utilities functioning even if the governor orders a lock down.
Certainly, the police department remains active and will continue to work even if non-essential activities are ordered to cease. If you have an emergency, call 911.
This world-wide crisis is uncharted territory. The city receives news and information updates at the same time and via the same methods as the general public. We will try to pass on any critical information as we receive it.
If you have need of our assistance, please call City Hall at 573-783-3683
This is a time of unfortunate events for all of us, but if we all cooperate and help one another, hopefully this time will soon pass and we can get back to our normal lives. Thank you and stay safe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!