City parks closed, Link retires

The City of Fredericktown closed all city parks, playgrounds, pavilions and the walking trail March 30.
"We have decided to take this step to ensure the safety of our citizens," Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said. "During this COVID-19 epidemic, it is important for the community to keep socially distant and avoid the spread of the disease. As a city it is our job to protect the community to our best ability."
Settle said the closure of the parks will prevent people from gathering and encourage social distancing.
The Fredericktown City Council passed a resolution and proclamation of emergency regarding coronavirus, COVID-19, at its regular council meeting, March 25.
The document declared a public health emergency exists in the City of Fredericktown and will remain in effect for the duration of the State of Missouri Emergency Order passed by Governor Michael Parson, March 13.
The order would allow Mayor Kelly Korokis or Settle to declare civil emergency or curfew order.
The board urges citizens to immediately implement strategies provided by the CDC to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.
These strategies include, avoiding all social gatherings of 10 or more people, use drive through, pick up or delivery options for food, stay home when sick, wash your hands, avoid all discretionary travel, work from home when possible, and if you have underlying health conditions or are elderly stay home and away from people.
You have free articles remaining.
The order also says if you or someone in your household tests positive for coronavirus, or has came into contact with someone who tests positive, keep the entire household at home.
As of 10 a.m., March 31, there have been no reported cases in Madison County.
During the mayor's report Korokis recommended the appointment of David Stroup and Karen Combs to Planning and Zoning. The council approved the recommendation.
During work session business, the council approved a request by Ivan Kranjec from Madison County Farm Supply to sell packaged intoxicating liquor at the store.
The council also approved a request by the Waste Water Department to purchase a zero turn lawnmower. The aldermen also approved a street department request to purchase street paint and a police department request to purchase ammunition.
Emergency repairs to the filter controller at the Water Plant in the amount of $2,387.54 were approved.
Settle honored Ray Link for 30 years of service to the City of Fredericktown. Link began working for the city Jan. 1, 1990 and retired March 27, 2020.
"I've known Ray my whole life," Settle said. "He always went above and beyond on the job. Half the time you didn't even have to call him he was already there taking care of it."
Settle said Link has either worked in or worked with every department and will be missed.
"When I came in on Monday, I thought I'd see him there having his morning coffee," Settle said. "I'm really going to miss having him as a part of our team."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!