City parks closed, Link retires

The City of Fredericktown closed all city parks, playgrounds, pavilions and the walking trail March 30.

"We have decided to take this step to ensure the safety of our citizens," Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said. "During this COVID-19 epidemic, it is important for the community to keep socially distant and avoid the spread of the disease. As a city it is our job to protect the community to our best ability."

Settle said the closure of the parks will prevent people from gathering and encourage social distancing.

The Fredericktown City Council passed a resolution and proclamation of emergency regarding coronavirus, COVID-19, at its regular council meeting, March 25.

The document declared a public health emergency exists in the City of Fredericktown and will remain in effect for the duration of the State of Missouri Emergency Order passed by Governor Michael Parson, March 13.

The order would allow Mayor Kelly Korokis or Settle to declare civil emergency or curfew order.

The board urges citizens to immediately implement strategies provided by the CDC to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.