The Fredericktown City Council discussed future events and projects at its Aug. 27 meeting.
In work session business, Juli Kline from the Madison County Fair Board gave an update on the upcoming fair and thanked the board for its continuous support of the event.
"With the state of the remediation project we are going to switch things around a little bit," Kline said. "We've worked with James (Settle) to get a good situation, so that we are not damaging any of the newly-seeded area."
Despite the added challenge in working around the state of the park Kline seemed optimistic about trying something new.
"We are not going to have a carnival this year, but we are going to go on the old-time, old-fashioned fair bandwagon and try to get more demonstrations and games for the kids," Kline said. "We've got some good things planned. We are still planning on having the livestock stand. We are just going to move things around a bit and have a good fair this year."
The board approved the request from the County Fair Board to close streets and use the park Oct. 5 and 6.
It was a night of requests as several other events approached the aldermen as well.
A liquor license for St. Michael Church's Octoberfest Oct. 7 was approved. Annual street closures for the citywide yard sale and Cub-Arama tractor show in JC Park were approved. The JROTC Boosters received approval to use the SRT Range Oct. 6 for their third annual Mud Run.
In other business the board approved a request to purchase additional tech block hours from Zobrio. Two requests from the electric department were approved in order to complete voltage conversion and to purchase a removable reel stand for their wire.
The board discussed a request by Missouri Department of Conservation to use land owned by the city as a conservation area. During the discussion the board had a hard time determining what benefit the city would have in giving MDC a conservation easement and determined they should investigate more into MDC's intentions with the land before moving forward.
City Attorney Mary Boner then gave an overview of the next steps for the construction of the Police/Fire station. Boner said the city has been hearing a lot of questions, and she thought it would be beneficial to have a discussion.
"The budgeting would be the first step, and then once we know how much money we think we are going to have for the project, the statute requires we send out for at least three architects," Boner said.
Boner said once options are presented the board would then select a design. Bids would be requested and then a contract would be awarded and construction would begin. She then said this is just skimming the surface of the process but gives an idea of what to expect.
Alderman Paul Brown said he has had discussions with Police Chief Eric Hovis and Fire Chief John Clark and believed the idea is to meet with Gregg (Shinn) in January and the primary purpose was a school resource officer and the new building before any other equipment and purchases.
Hovis said they plan to pump the breaks on the project and let the money collect for now.
The board then went into closed session for one personnel matter before reconvening for its regular session.
Jennifer Hale approached the alderman to give a report on grants for the sports complex.
"I had been approached to write a few grants for the new sports complex in order to help offset some of the costs," Hale said. "I've been focusing on lighting mainly, because I know that is probably the biggest cost we need to offset."
Hale said she is currently working on an MLB Baseball Tomorrow Fund grant which is due Oct. 1 and requested certain detailed information about the project in order to finish her applications.
According to Hale, she has received a quote for lighting and the cost for all three fields could be around $570,000 to $625,000. She said she has a book full of grant opportunities for additional items as well and will come again when she can be on the agenda.
Cheryl Brulotte visited the meeting for a second time requesting an update on the bridge on City Lake Road over Village Creek.
City Engineer Tim Baer did not have great news on the topic as he answered Brulotte's inquiry.
"We did make it out there last week one day and got the water pumped down," Baer said. "We pumped it down a couple feet, we didn't get it down as far as we had hoped to, but we were able to get it down where we could get our boat oar down under there and it does go back there a little ways."
Baer said this shows the erosion he feared and now the city is left with the discussion of whether or not to fix it or let it continue.
"What we have done is gone back and looked at the options we've got here," Baer said. "Bascially what we've got is option 'A' is to fix the deck and don't fix the abutments at all. We could still go with that option and just take our chances and hope nothing happens in the near future."
Baer said other options include repairing the abutments, asking MODot to allow the bridge to be one lane or completely replacing the bridge.
"If we got a new bridge we are probably looking at six months," Baer said. "You could pump the water down and put some forms up down there and run some concrete underneath there but the problem you have is the opening under there, were the water passes through, is too small."
Baer said the cost to repair the abutments would be around $80,000 or $90,000 and a new bridge would cost around $300,000 and would last another 50 years.
"On behalf of the City of Fredericktown and the board I would like to extend our condolences to the family of Bob Hufford in his passing," Mayor Kelly Korokis said in her report. "He was a very prominent business owner and he will be sadly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
In other business, the board passed two ordinances one to set the tax rates for the 2018 fiscal year and the other to amend zoning in the district of 502, 504, 506, 508 and 510 Newberry from mobile home to two-family residential.
The established rate of levy was set to $0.7432 (per $100 of assessed valuation) for general revenue purposes and $0.1289 for park fund purposes.
The aldermen voted five yes and one no to approve a request by The Depot Cafe to acquire a liquor license for Monday through Saturday sales only. Alderman Jim Miller voted no while Alderman Loretta Brown, Alderman Paul Brown, Alderman Harold Thomas, Alderman Rick Polete and Alderman Deena Ward voted yes.
The board set a public hearing for 5:15 p.m., Sept. 24 at City Hall to rezone various split zone lots pursuant to recommendations from the planning and zoning commission.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 10, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.