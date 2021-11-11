City preparing for possible energy cost increase

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Monday.

One topic discussed during work session business was possible energy price increases due to the prediction of natural gas prices being higher this winter.

The city recently received an alert from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance warning about higher prices and supply shortages of natural gas which could impact the electric grid.

"Since there are no quick and easy fixes to these issues, utilities need to prepare for the chance of another critical event this winter," the alert memo read. "The most important thing to do to mitigate negative impacts is to work with the utility customers to reduce energy usage, especially during times with limited supplies and high prices."

City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistel said she heard from MPUA last week.

"They are basically just trying to prepare for problems," Baudendistel said. "They’re saying that since gas prices are so high and that supply is low because of the winter weather event in February that we already had, they are trying to build those supplies back up. If we have another event we could be in the same situation we were in February."