City preparing for possible energy cost increase

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, Monday.
One topic discussed during work session business was possible energy price increases due to the prediction of natural gas prices being higher this winter.
The city recently received an alert from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance warning about higher prices and supply shortages of natural gas which could impact the electric grid.
"Since there are no quick and easy fixes to these issues, utilities need to prepare for the chance of another critical event this winter," the alert memo read. "The most important thing to do to mitigate negative impacts is to work with the utility customers to reduce energy usage, especially during times with limited supplies and high prices."
City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistel said she heard from MPUA last week.
"They are basically just trying to prepare for problems," Baudendistel said. "They’re saying that since gas prices are so high and that supply is low because of the winter weather event in February that we already had, they are trying to build those supplies back up. If we have another event we could be in the same situation we were in February."
MPUA sent a letter which could be shared with the public. Mayor Kelly Korokis and Baudendistel agreed the best way to share the information would be through the city's social media. The consensus was it would be best to release the information in multiple posts, perhaps every two weeks, as winter is fast approaching.
The mayor said the city wanted to let the public know the possible price increase was something which was not within the city's control.
In other work session business, the council approved a request for the use of Wanda Priest Park and Azalea Park during the Madison County Fair, Oct. 7-8, 2022.
A request from the Fredericktown High School Student Council to close streets from Cap America Drive to N. Chamber Drive for the annual Veterans Day Parade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Nov. 10 was also approved.
The street department made a request to purchase 50 tons of salt for the winter season in the amount of $4,443. The request was approved.
Several other purchases were also approved, including a 40-foot Con Ex box for storage at the Sports Complex in the amount of $6,900, a 6-yard dumpster in the amount of $1,836, and a side by side for the electric department in the amount of $23,854. All of these items were budgeted.
The wastewater treatment plant made a request for emergency repairs to have three valves replaced. The council approved the request for the amount of $29,498.
A request from the water plant for service and training of the MIOX system in the amount of $6,250 was also approved.
The council then went into closed session for one personnel item.
During regular session business the council set a public hearing for 5:15 p.m., Dec. 13, to amend the sign ordinance relating to signs within ballparks and athletic fields.
The council then passed an ordinance amending the city's personnel rules and regulations to include the Victim's Economic Security Act.
In her mayor's report, Korokis thanked all the city employees who worked through the Oct. 24 tornado and its aftermath. The mayor said she was also thankful no one was hurt in the tornado.
In remarks of special privilege, alderman Paul Brown said he wanted to give a shout out to the community for its support of the annual haunted house.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Nov. 22 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com