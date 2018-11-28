The Fredericktown City Council received grant awards from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association at its regular bi-monthly meeting on Nov. 26.
Loss Control Director for MIRMA Patrick Bonnet presented Police Chief Eric Hovis and Mayor Kelly Korokis with a plaque showing the city will be getting $6,769.80 through the grant program.
"The City of Fredericktown has been a member of MIRMA for I don’t know how long," Bonnet said. "I’ve been there seven years and it's been way passed that. It's my job to help limit the liability across the insurance pool. We have 80 cities across the state. You guys are one of the 80."
Bonnett said the grant program helps to limit liability across the board and when looking at the individual departments, law enforcement is a large section in terms of settlements and lawsuits.
"Luckily, Chief Hovis has allowed you guys to stay out of court," Bonnet said. "He is a very effective chief from our point of view. He has applied for several different items this year and I am here, glad to say, the city is getting back a total of $6,769.80 through this grant program. This includes a car camera at $3,375, two tasers at $2,238, and an AED for the police department which was applied for by Theresa (Harbison)."
Bonnet said once the approved items are purchased, MIRMA will cut a check to reimburse the City of Fredericktown.
Hovis said Harbison and Police Clerk Erica Johnson were important in making these grants possible and deserve a lot of credit for their success.
"I love the team we have and the work they put in," Hovis said. "I could not have accomplished this without them."
The Fredericktown Police Department is no stranger to the grant process, as it has secured nearly $170,000 for various items in 2018.
Hovis said the most notable of the grants was the COPS School Violence Prevention Program grant for the amount of $148,065. This grant will go toward helping improve the safety of the Fredericktown R-I School District.
Other grants included 2018 LLEBG for 10 body cameras, 2019 LLEBG for 12 crossover carrier vests and 15 handcuffs, 2019 Arrive Alive for 3 LED flare kits and lighted collapsible cones, a grant for a LiveScan Machine and various overtime reimbursements.
In other business the council decided to cancel its meeting set for Dec. 24 in order to allow aldermen and officials to spend Christmas Eve with their families. They also voted to allow city employees the entire day off on Christmas Eve instead of the usual half-day.
Compensation for good works was approved for $25 gift cards for each employee.
John Boyd of Thurman, Shinn & Company presented depository bids from two banks to the council. Boyd said both banks stepped it up this year with better interest rates. After consideration the council voted to stay with New Era Bank with its higher rate of 2.25 percent or federal minus .35 percent, whichever is higher.
The board then revisited its previous discussion regarding purchasing a utility vehicle for the Sports Complex.
City Administrator James Settle said he had heard November was a better time to buy due to higher rebates but he felt the price was similar to his last inquiry.
The council had concerns about the warranty running out before the use of the vehicle began and decided to wait until the need became closer.
The next item on the agenda was a request by the electric department to have some meters retested.
Settle said when meters were last tested in 2016 there was a three percent loss from one of the biggest customers. The council approved the request and an outside company will come in to test commercial properties.
"I think this would be a good idea to keep on top of it," Alderman Harold Thomas said.
Hovis then gave an update on Shop with a Hero. He said this year's event will be at 8 a.m., Dec. 12 at Walmart and invited the council and city staff to participate.
"We are going to pass our target from last year," Hovis said. "Meaning we will be able to help more children."
During the regular council meeting the aldermen voted to deny David Basler's application to rezone 11.16 acres from R-1 to C-2. Members of the board said they felt the citizens at the Nov. 13 public hearing made their opinion clear, that they did not want commercial property near their homes.
The council then approved an ordinance authorizing Korokis to execute an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and CE Contracting Inc. relative to construction of the Newberry Street and Tollar Branch culvert replacement.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Dec. 10 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
