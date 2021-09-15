City recognizes workers who go above and beyond

Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis recognized some city employees at the City Council meeting, Sept. 13.
Korokis started her Mayor's report by reading a letter From the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association. The letter announced City Clerk Belinda Lopez has obtained her Missouri Registered City Clerk status.
"This is for Bimbi (Belinda) Lopez who is being awarded a pin and a certification on being a Missouri Registered City Clerk," Korokis said. "In order to do that, she has had to put a lot of time in serving and hours in education. She has almost doubled the points needed for that. I think she deserves a big round of applause for what she has done. We are really proud of you."
Lopez will be presented with a certification and pin during the 2022 Spring Institute Banquet, March 16, 2022.
Next, Korokis said she would also like to thank Building Inspector and Firefighter Jeff Farmer for his 30 years of service to the Fredericktown Fire Department.
Last week, Farmer retired from the Fredericktown Fire Department after 30 years of service.
Korokis also gave the council an update on the concession stand at the sports complex.
"Audra Baste is doing a phenomenal job at that sports complex concession stand," Korokis said. "She sold out at the first home game of everything she had and if you are ever hungry, she will hook you up with an amazing chili cheese dog. Her food is really good. I just can't say enough good things about her."
Korokis said the concession stand is getting a lot of business and she has been seeing a lot of people out at the sports complex to watch the games.
Also during regular session business, the council approved an ordinance establishing the amount of money necessary to be raised by taxation for general purposes and for the park fund during the ensuing fiscal year, 2021.
The amount, which was proposed during a public hearing, Aug. 23, is $0.8721 with $0.7432 going into general fund and $0.1289 going to the park fund. The tax rate is expressed in cents per $100 valuation.
During work session business, April Sarakas made a request to hold a Luminaria of Light and vendor event, Oct. 9 with a rain out date of Oct. 16. The event is usually held at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in June, but due to COVID-19, the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life had to make a few changes.
"We are basically just wanting to set up the luminaria bags like we normally have at relay just because the indoor event was still iffy in the middle of the summer, so we are wanting to do an outdoor event so people can still socially distance," Sarakas said. "We are just looking to have a vendor event and then have the luminaria bags and let people walk around over there and keep it simple. Nothing huge and spectacular."
The council approved the request.
The council then had a discussion regarding sewer service in Brownstone subdivision.
Daren Brown was not at the meeting to explain the situation, so City Administrator James Settle gave the council the basic information. He said only a portion of the subdivision is located in Junction City and is on the Fredericktown City sewer service.
"They can not connect to the sewer because they are outside Junction City and they are not connected to the city," Settle said. "They cannot get Junction City to take them in, to annex them in."
The council discussed the topic and it was determined that at this point they do not believe there is anything they can do without the area being annexed into Junction City.
Also regarding utilities, Farmer brought up a discussion concerning having to have utilities on in order to occupy or live in a residence.
"As some of you know, we've got some squatting problems, squatters in the abandoned houses," Farmer said. "But now we are getting problems where people are living in houses with no utilities. I feel that is a safety issue. I want to get it to where if you want to occupy a residence, then you have to have utilities on."
The aldermen expressed their concerns with the issue and Alderman Jim Miller even gave an example of problems he has experienced in his own neighborhood.
It was decided that Farmer will correspond with City Attorney Mary Boner to come up with a solution to present to the council at a future date.
Also in work session business, the council approved a request by the electric department to approve the "Cap America Circuit 3" three-phase line to be completed by PLC at the cost of $97,500. This is a budgeted item.
A travel request for Utility Billing Clerk Debbie Bellew to attend the annual Office Professional Seminar was approved along with a request for Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to attend the Fall Operations and Maintenance Symposium.
A request to approve Financial Edge NXT Migration, the new software needed for city payroll services after the previous software became obsolete, was also approved.
There was no closed session business.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Sept. 27, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com