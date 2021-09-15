City recognizes workers who go above and beyond

The council then had a discussion regarding sewer service in Brownstone subdivision.

Daren Brown was not at the meeting to explain the situation, so City Administrator James Settle gave the council the basic information. He said only a portion of the subdivision is located in Junction City and is on the Fredericktown City sewer service.

"They can not connect to the sewer because they are outside Junction City and they are not connected to the city," Settle said. "They cannot get Junction City to take them in, to annex them in."

The council discussed the topic and it was determined that at this point they do not believe there is anything they can do without the area being annexed into Junction City.

Also regarding utilities, Farmer brought up a discussion concerning having to have utilities on in order to occupy or live in a residence.

"As some of you know, we've got some squatting problems, squatters in the abandoned houses," Farmer said. "But now we are getting problems where people are living in houses with no utilities. I feel that is a safety issue. I want to get it to where if you want to occupy a residence, then you have to have utilities on."