City reopens walking trail with distancing rules

During her report, Mayor Kelly Korokis recommended the re-appointment of Jerry Wells, Charlene Bennett, Vince Vacca, Danny Kemp and Nancy Dismuke to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council approved the request with Wells, Bennett and Vacca's terms ending April 2024 and Kemp and Dismuke's ending April 2023.

The council, along with Police Chief Eric Hovis signing off on the applications, approved liquor license renewals for The Beer Haus, Chuck's Short Stop, Dollar General #1211, Walmart, Dollar General #13129, The Depot Cafe, BMW Convenience, Madison County Farm Supply, C-Barn and Wally's Seafood and Grill.

The council then went into closed session for one contract matter.

During work session business, the council had a discussion regarding opening of the Municipal Pool due to COVID-19. The pool which historically opens on Memorial Day weekend will now remained closed until a time when it is deemed safe to do so.

Theresa Harbison said lifeguards have to be trained, and right now they can not come together in groups to hold the required training.

Alderman Paul Brown said the topic of when or if the city opens the pool is not something which can be decided right now. He said the situation will have to be reevaluated in the next month.