City reopens walking trail with distancing rules

The Fredericktown City Council met via Zoom for its bi-weekly meeting, April 27.
During regular session business the council passed an ordinance amending the restricted use of city parks and sport fields during the National Emergency concerning the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
The ordinance now allows the use of Rotary Park Walking Trail as long as citizens travel in a counter-clockwise direction and keep a distance of at least six feet from persons not of the same household. City parks, playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and pavilions will remain closed to the public until further notice.
The council also discussed extending business and liquor license deadlines and fees by two months.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency waiver, March 26 allowing renewals to be extended two months. The waiver says renewals due May 1 would not be due until July 1 and those set to expire on June 30 will now be due Aug. 31.
The council passed an ordinance during regular session business extending all alcoholic beverage, business, sale of cigarettes, tattooing and adult oriented entertainment license renewals that are due May 31 to now be due July 31.
The ordinance says all active businesses and occupation licenses with an expiration date of either June 1 or July 1 shall remain displayed and recognized as valid.
During her report, Mayor Kelly Korokis recommended the re-appointment of Jerry Wells, Charlene Bennett, Vince Vacca, Danny Kemp and Nancy Dismuke to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council approved the request with Wells, Bennett and Vacca's terms ending April 2024 and Kemp and Dismuke's ending April 2023.
The council, along with Police Chief Eric Hovis signing off on the applications, approved liquor license renewals for The Beer Haus, Chuck's Short Stop, Dollar General #1211, Walmart, Dollar General #13129, The Depot Cafe, BMW Convenience, Madison County Farm Supply, C-Barn and Wally's Seafood and Grill.
The council then went into closed session for one contract matter.
During work session business, the council had a discussion regarding opening of the Municipal Pool due to COVID-19. The pool which historically opens on Memorial Day weekend will now remained closed until a time when it is deemed safe to do so.
Theresa Harbison said lifeguards have to be trained, and right now they can not come together in groups to hold the required training.
Alderman Paul Brown said the topic of when or if the city opens the pool is not something which can be decided right now. He said the situation will have to be reevaluated in the next month.
The council then approved a request by Relay for Life Committed to End Cancer team to hold a Chalk Festival by the May 1-9.
The event will cost $5 to enter and $1 per box of chalk, or bring your own. Teams will be assigned an approximate 77" by 71" area to decorate with the winner decided by "likes" on the Madison & Iron Counites Relay for Life Facebook page.
Relay for Life team members will be there during decorating times to ensure social distancing is being followed and any offensive designs will be eliminated.
To sign up call Sue Mitchell at 573-783-9089 or April Sarakas at 573-747-6690
The council also approved a request to hold a Pole Decorating Contest around the court square. The event is hosted by the Relay for Life team June Bug's Warriors and will run from May 1 to June 14 with a different theme every two weeks.
The entry fee is $5 per pole and theme with 43 entries/poles available per theme. To sign up call Rhonda Jordan at 573-783-0157.
The council approved a travel request by Jeff Farmer to attend the annual MIRMA meeting July 21-24 at Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake of the Ozarks.
A request to purchase a replacement RAS lift station pump for the waste water plant was approved.
The council tabled a request by Harps Food for a package liquor license.
Lastly, before going into regular session the council discussed commercial utility deposits.
City Administrator James Settle said there currently is not a cap on commercial utility deposits but there is one on residential. He said Harps Food is requesting the use of a letter of credit instead of a deposit.
"We have accepted the use of a letter of credit in the past," Settle said. "They are an established business with good credit. I don't think we will have a problem."
Brown said he thinks they should accept the letter because they have in the past, but they should look at establishing a cap.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., May 11 with location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!