City taking closer look at sewer lines

The Fredericktown City Council discussed problems with the city's sewer lines at its meeting, Monday night.

Ward I Alderman Harold Thomas wanted the topic discussed and had the item placed on the agenda.

City Administrator James Settle brought out images and video, taken in 2019, of the sewer lines along College Avenue, Franklin Street, and Newberry Street.

"Starting at Newberry, heading north towards Franklin Street," Settle said. "I just picked three or four pictures that caught our attention. The roots are starting to come through."

Settle said the line goes underneath the creek and shoots a straight line up the road all the way to College.

"We often wondered if that isn't one of the places we are getting water in there," Settle said. "When the water gets up in the creek then automatically the sewer pipes get full."

Alderman Paul Brown asked Settle what he thinks the next steps should be. Settle said, in his opinion, the pipe really needs replaced.

"I think we all agree that we have a problem," Paul Brown said.

"The section Harold (Thomas) was asking about is actually the intersection at College and we can't get the camera through there," Settle said. "It dips down in the water. There is something wrong between Franklin Street and headed up South Mine LaMotte there."

Settle showed footage of an area of pipe where there is a question whether or not there is a hole allowing water to run in. Crews are going to take a camera out in the next few weeks to inspect the area more closely.

Paul Brown said, the city has to start somewhere and that area seems to have more than one issue identified.

Settle said, there is no doubt that the city's biggest problem is in that area somewhere.

"We have these ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that are coming available and now is the time to get something done," Settle said.

Next, Alderman Daytona Brown presented his fellow council members with additional information about options for a mass notification system.

At the previous meeting Daytona Brown had presented the council with information about CodeRed and was asked to get comparison information about the company Nixle.

Daytona Brown said the companies were similar, but he found Nixle to be easier to use.

Both systems have the option to send out notifications via text, app, email, and phone. Nixle would cost $2,600 per year, with a three-year commitment, 500,000 in message credits and the price is locked for the three years. CodeRed would cost $2,403.60 per year, no commitment or price lock, and includes 6,750 message units per year.

"My suggestion would be the Nixle," Daytona Brown said. "I think it will be a better system and easier to use. Nixle is a little more expensive, but if it's not easy to use we won't use it and then what is the point of getting it."

Alderman Rick Polete said, even though Nixle is a little more with the price lock for three years, the price will not increase. He said prices for CodeRed could increase every year.

The council directed Settle to look into the systems and see if this is something the city would benefit from purchasing.

In other business, the council approved the replacement of a fire hydrant on the corner of South Main Street and West Marvin Street. Settle said the hydrant was turned on to fight the fire last week and now it will not seal.

The council approved the bid from Jokerst, Inc., in the amount of $14,200, to replace the hydrant and repair the street.

The council then went into closed session for one real estate matter and one personnel matter.

During regular session business, the council passed an ordinance amending state assessed primacy fees. City Attorney Mary Boner said these fees are set by the state and the city is required to collect them.

In her mayor's report, Mayor Kelly Korokis recognized City Clerk Bimbi Lopez.

"I want to give a shout out to Bimbi (Lopez)," the mayor said. "She got her certificate of recognition for dedicated service to the citizens of Fredericktown, Missouri and commitment to obtain her certification as a Missouri Registered City Clerk."

Korokis said both Lopez and Deputy Clerk Theresa Harbison have received $200 scholarships to attend the spring institute.

Also, during her report, Korokis gave a shout out to the local businesses.

"It was a cold Saturday but I did get to go out and take part in the Spread the Love campaign, which was really nice," Korokis said. "Some of the businesses got together and did a really good job."

During his administrator's report, Settle said he would like to thank all the city workers for working together to get the snow cleared after the prior storm. He said crews from other departments jumped in to help the road crew and get the roads cleared.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Feb. 28, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

