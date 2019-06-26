The Fredericktown City Council discussed whether or not to move forward with lighting at the sports complex or upgrade electric and water meters in Fredericktown.
CPA Greg Shinn of Thurman, Shinn & Company spoke to the council regarding the budget and what the numbers would look like for both options.
Option one would be to finish the current phase of the sports complex and have the lighting. Option two would be to also finish the current phase but to forego lighting and put those funds into updating the meters.
Shinn said he has had several discussions with City Administrator James Settle regarding meter reading issues which have been occurring. Settle said the misreadings are causing dips in the revenue leaving the amounts $330,000 different than last year.
"That doesn't make sense to me because we have the mark up on it so we should be higher on the revenue piece," Shinn said. "When I looked at this, even if you put purchase power, the meter sales at the same percentage as purchased power, we are still below by $169,000 of where we should be."
Shinn said there is still about $600,000 left on the current contract for the sports complex set to come out of the electric fund.
"Option one, I don't think we want to get anywhere, we don't want to dig any deeper into our electric reserves," Shinn said. "I think we want to finance the entire meter upgrade costs which I've been told will be approximately one million dollars. On the other side we would only be financing $500,000 because we would have 50% of cash ourselves."
Shinn said his prediction of total costs with an estimate interest rate of 5% would be $1,272,786 for option one and $1,066,137 for option two.
"James (Settle) tells me that the cities they have contacted that they get their money back in two or three years in billings and accurate reading and things of that nature," Shinn said. "That is subjective and I don't know any of that for a fact, but it sounds like if you are looking at doing something. I am just here to tell you numbers wise what I think is safe to dig deeper in but with the financing of the complex too I want to make sure we aren't just digging so deep into those funds in case we had something major happen in the electric department we have to take care of. I just don't want to get to that point."
Shinn said he was concerned about the electric meter misreads. He said he does not think there is any way to recoup what has been lost but hopes losses can be cut going forward.
Water Department Manager Tim Allgier said he was concerned about replacing the water meters and said the process would not be as easy as switching the electric meters.
"Some of our old meter sets are really, really old because this is an old town and some of them we've been trying to revamp as we go along," Allgier said. "If it’s a turn key thing where the company comes in and puts these things in, we are still going to have quite a bit of work to do following this company as they are giving us a list saying 'well we couldn’t turn this one off' or 'we couldn’t do this.'"
Allgier said if his crew has to dig up and put a new angle valve in or maybe put a new set in the cost could be $300 to $400 dollars in materials plus the time it takes him and two others guys to complete the job. He said it is not going to be a turn key on the water situation.
The council all appeared to be on the same page regarding learning more about option two as they as the aldermen decided to gather more information about what the new meters would cost and what features they would provide to the city before moving forward.
In other business, during the work session the council approved a request by the Optimist club to pay for $500 worth of fireworks for July 4th.
A request by the electric department to purchase transformers was approved along with software renewals for both the court clerk and police department.
Two travel requests were also approved. Fredericktown Police Officer Zach Boyer will be attending New Training for Property and Evidence Personnel this September in Branson and Jeff Farmer will attend the MIRMA annual meeting this July in Lake of the Ozarks.
A change order deducting the metal coping for the Fredericktown Water Treatment roof was approved. The change order was submitted because the coping already on the roof was better than what it would have been replace with.
The council went into closed session for one personnel matter before moving to regular session business.
Mayor Kelly Korokis recommended reappointment of Phil Page and appointment of Shawn Neel to the IDA Board along with the reappointment of Kevin Kemp and Mike Heifner and appointment of KC Mangold to the Park Board, the council approved the requests.
The council then passed an ordinance authorizing Korokis to execute an agreement between the city and Brockmiller Construction relative to replacement of Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is July 8 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
