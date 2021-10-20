City to retain standalone municipal court

The Fredericktown City Council decided to retain its standalone municipal court within the city instead of moving the court to the county during its regular bi-weekly meeting, Oct. 12.
The city, along with all other municipalities in the 24th circuit, were ordered by Judge Wendy Wexler Horn to switch over to Show Me Courts by Sept. 1. The order, issued Aug. 31, only gave them 24 hours to comply, and they did not make the deadline.
The council discussed options at the Sept. 27 meeting and either had to choose to keep the municipal court in house and switch to Show Me Courts or move all the court cases to the Madison County courts.
"There is good and bad to both sides of this," City Administrator James Settle said. "I live a lot on that theory, if it ain't broke don't fix it."
Some concerns discussed by the aldermen included the loss of control when it comes to appointing a judge and keeping good relations with the county.
Madison County Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann attended the meeting and said, whatever the county has to do it will do it and it is not opposed to any decision the council chooses.
Hermann brought to the attention of the council that the city could run two systems during the transition and would not have to transfer all of the old cases into the Show Me Courts system.
"We wrote up an order saying this date is going to be our start date so we wouldn't back log any of that," Hermann said. "If there were still a pending court date, we would scan in the ticket so it would be there, but we wouldn't reenter it in the system."
Mayor Kelly Korokis said her recommendation is to keep the municipal court in house.
"We have kind of just been given all of this information in the last four weeks, and it is a lot to jump in and make a decision," Korokis said. "Whether to go with the county or not, I think we should think it over a little bit longer."
"I like the idea of keeping it the way it is and giving it some time," Alderman Rick Polete said. "Then we can change it at any point in the future if we want to."
Polete made the motion to retain the standalone municipal court knowing that any time they can change. The motion was seconded by Alderman Harold Thomas and the vote was a unanimous "yes."
Next on the agenda, the council approved a new electric rate structure.
The council voted to readjust the current rates which will balance out the PPA (purchase power adjustment) keeping it closer to zero and making it easier for customers to estimate their bills.
The approved electric rate structure for residential city customers will see the availability charge increase from $15 a month to $18.50, the energy charge will increase from $0.0970 per kwh to $0.1014 per kwh, and the PPA will drop from $0.0077 per kwh to $0.0000 per kwh.
Tare Hale requested use of the four main streets, Dec. 4 with street closures from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Miracles on Main Street. The event would begin at 1 p.m. giving vendors two hours to set up before the start.
Hale also requested police presence during the parade, use of several electric outlets, extra dumpsters and the use of Azalea Park for "Light Up Azalea Park."
The council approved the request for Miracles on Main Street.
Also during work session, the aldermen approved the request from the Community Beautification Committee to paint a mural on the side of city hall. The project will be funded by the committee and will be at no cost to the city.
The council also approved the purchase of a hose and reel for aviation fuel at the airport from Mid South Steel in the amount of $5,114.
The police department had a few requests approved, four tasers, $10,000 in ammunition, once it is available, and the approval to purchase wreck-refurbished vehicles, also when they become available, all budgeted items.
The council also purchased transformers, and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD CC work truck in the amount of $51,821.
The aldermen then went into closed session for one contract matter.
During regular session, the council passed two ordinances. The first is to enter into an agreement with Van de Ven LLC relative to audit services for 2021, 2022, and 2023.
The second ordinance increases trash rates for residents from $18 to $20 for a bag and from $23 to $25 for a cart. Increases continue on throughout the dumpster rentals and copies of the ordinance can be obtained at city hall.
During her mayor's report, Korokis took a moment to remind citizens to clean up after their dogs.
"I just want to put a reminder out there for citizens that take their dogs to the park," Korokis said. "You have got to clean up after your dogs. It is getting to be a problem, so if it continues we will have to do something about that."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Oct. 25 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com