City to retain standalone municipal court

"We wrote up an order saying this date is going to be our start date so we wouldn't back log any of that," Hermann said. "If there were still a pending court date, we would scan in the ticket so it would be there, but we wouldn't reenter it in the system."

Mayor Kelly Korokis said her recommendation is to keep the municipal court in house.

"We have kind of just been given all of this information in the last four weeks, and it is a lot to jump in and make a decision," Korokis said. "Whether to go with the county or not, I think we should think it over a little bit longer."

"I like the idea of keeping it the way it is and giving it some time," Alderman Rick Polete said. "Then we can change it at any point in the future if we want to."

Polete made the motion to retain the standalone municipal court knowing that any time they can change. The motion was seconded by Alderman Harold Thomas and the vote was a unanimous "yes."

Next on the agenda, the council approved a new electric rate structure.

The council voted to readjust the current rates which will balance out the PPA (purchase power adjustment) keeping it closer to zero and making it easier for customers to estimate their bills.