City to work with citizens
City to work with citizens

CityHall

The City of Fredericktown will be trying to assist citizens during these difficult times. 

City Administrator James Settle said the city understands several citizens are going to be burdened with bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many have been asked to stay home, away from their jobs and away from other people because of COVID-19," Settle said. "If you are one of these citizens and feel you are not going to be able to have the funding, right now, for your utility bills because of this pandemic, please give us a call."

Settle said the city is willing to try and work with citizens on a case by case basis and this is not a way to avoid paying your bills.

"This is to help citizens who need a little assistance right now," Settle said. "These bills will not and cannot be dismissed but we may be able to help with extending the payment process."

If you feel that you need assistance with your utility bills, please call City Hall at 573-783-2154 or 573-783-3683

"We hope and pray all Fredericktown citizens remain safe and healthy and that things get back to normal as soon as possible," Settle said.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

