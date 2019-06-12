At its bi-monthly meeting, June 10, the Fredericktown City Council voted to discontinue recycling services.
"The time has come," City Administrator James Settle said. "The fact is nobody wants to do it but we aren't getting rid of anything, and now we are hauling it to the dump. I know nobody wants to hear it, but we aren't the only ones having this trouble."
Settle said he attempted to take a load of recycling to Quincy last week but when he called they would not take it.
"They won't take it," Settle said. "They said they are sitting in the same situation we are in and have nowhere to go with it."
Settle said they have had stacks sitting outside the recycling center due to lack of room and had to haul it away to prevent it from collecting water.
"It's a bad deal and nobody likes it, but it pretty much is going to have to happen for now," Settle said. "We need to use the manpower in a more efficient way."
Settle said he will move the current employees to new positions and the building will hold the mowing crew for the time being.
The council voted unanimously to close the recycling center as of June 19.
In other business, the City Lake Bridge project took a step forward. The council received bids for the project and heard from the designer of the bridge, Jeremy Manning of Smith & Co.
"We are trying to come up with a very low budget bridge, something that is typical with new construction but yet not break the bank," Manning said. "So you have your low bid from Brockmiller Construction at $125,000. I knew it would be somewhere around there, but I was really shooting for that $125,000 mark."
The council's primary questions for Manning were about alternate bids which would add $11,000 for a wearing surface.
Manning said the added coating would protect the surface of the bridge when it is de-iced in the winter months.
"Really, none of us are really going to see the impacts of it, but your bridge is going to last significantly less without that water surface," Manning said. "To be honest, putting in a new bridge you should be sealing it anyway. If it was my bridge and I was in your shoes I would figure out how to come up with the extra $11,000 because I know it needs it."
Manning said the state would approve the bridge regardless of the coating, but the product would be better with it.
Settle recommended putting the coating on the bridge due to the hills and curve leading up to it. He said that area sees large amounts of salt in the winter months.
The council awarded the bid to Brockmiller Construction with the alternate bid for the coating.
Matthew Brodersen from MIRMA spoke to the council about MIRMA Health during the work session.
Brodersen said MIRMA Health is a new pool of cities which will come together as one entity to lower health costs. He said until MIRMA knows what cities will be in the pool, costs and coverage can not be determined. He predicts the cost to be 5 percent less than it is now and coverage to be close to the same.
"Currently, we have 23 different plants that's spread around the participating members," Brodersen said. "The committee that's put together to oversee this is going to narrow it down to about 6 to 8 different plans, so there will be something that is pretty close to what you currently have."
The council passed an ordinance during regular session business to become an inaugural member of MIRMA Health beginning at its next renewal, Jan. 1.
The planning and zoning commission made two recommendations to the council. First, it recommended approval of a special use permit for Daytona, Brandon and Alyssa Brown. Next, the commission recommended changes to the municipal code to require special use permits in R-I for public facilities. Public hearings for both matters were set for July 8 prior to the scheduled work session.
A request by the water district to purchase restocking materials was approved in the amount of $2,935.
Connie Matthews requested permission for the Optimist Club and Madison County Chamber of Commerce to hold the annual 4th of July festivities. The council approved the request.
The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter.
When the council reconvened one additional ordinance was passed to create the emergency preparedness disaster team in conjunction with Madison County.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 24 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
