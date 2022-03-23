 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City vs County Softball Game

City vs County Softball Game Flyer
Victoria Kemper

There will be a City vs County softball game, 10 a.m., March 26 at the new Sports Complex, located on Commercial Drive in Fredericktown. 

The game will feature a ribbon cutting for the new fields by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce prior to the first pitch. 

The event is free and open to the public. The new concession stand will be open and stocked with your favorite game day snacks for purchase. 

The game is a chance for everyone to come out and see the new fields as well as have a little fun cheering on the two teams. The Fredericktown City Team is being organized by Mayor Kelly Korokis and the Madison County Team is being organized by County Commissioner Larry Kemp.

