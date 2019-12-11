The Fredericktown City Council met for it bi-monthly meeting, Monday to discuss annexation plans.
Building Inspector Richard Macke approached the council regarding initiation of Priority No. 1 of the Fredericktown Annexation plan.
The plan is to annex state right-of-way along both sides of Hwy 72 Spur from the St. Francis River to the city limits of Junction City and both sides of Hwy 67 West outer road South from Hwy 72 Junction to St. Francis River.
Macke said as he was watching planning and zoning to put priorities on annexation. He had found this had been worked on in the past but never initiated.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the last she saw in her file was that the check list of needed items had been updated and the city needed to start over using that list.
Macke said he is attempting to get the needed list from MoDOT but in the mean time has gathered everything listed on the old list. He said he wanted council approval before going any further.
Alderman Rick Polete asked if the annexation would cause any more work for the city, including maintaining any of the roads or bridges.
"As far as I understand, MoDOT will take care of the spur, the highway and as far as I understand they take care of the outer roads also," Macke said. "So it shouldn't be a burden on the city as far as maintaining even the weeds or the pavement."
City Administrator James Settle said he brought this to the attention of Macke because he thinks something is planning to happen in the future and this is step one. He said they are trying to get ahead of the game.
Alderman Kevin Jones asked if there would be any significant costs to the city.
Macke said the only costs would be some administration costs incurred when mailing out certified letters to property owners along the way.
The council voted to move forward.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark brought up a discussion regarding a mobile phone for himself and possibly other firefighters, police and city workers down the road.
"I do not have a city-issued phone, and it's never bothered me until, like during arson cases and what not if I take pictures with my phone, that can be used as evidence and I lose my phone," Clark said. "I guess the best way to explain that is everyone give me your cell phone."
The room filled with laughter as Clark continued by saying we all have our phones on us nonstop.
"FirstNet is a less expensive plan than any other rate and FirstNet also put the fire and police and everybody on a different bandwidth," Clark said. "When there is a storm we still have service supposedly."
Clark said he is just requesting a line for himself at the moment and joked that he did not think the city would issue 16 of them, but if the city could find him three or four more guys or gals to join the fire department that would be awesome.
"Maybe this is something the city wants to look at as a whole. I don’t know how many phones the city has or whatever, but just about anyone that is issued through the city would be eligible for that plan," Clark said. "I know the guys that sat through the meeting last week, five of them took this plan and every one of them saved money."
Police Chief Eric Hovis said this was something he would like to look into as well.
"They actually told us if we could get on it and we had a disaster and the power goes down and we can't communicate with radio, that they would put drones up so that the first responder cell phones will work," Hovis said.
The council decided to look into its current plan with AT&T and see what the cost difference would be to change over to its FirstNet Mobile and add a line for Clark.
The council then sent a request to planning and zoning from Robin Vance President/Filtrations System Products, Inc. to have lots combined.
The council also approved a request to run claim processing from BAS after Dec. 31 so employees do not have to process their own insurance claims.
It was then voted to purchase a heating and cooling unit for Teen Town.
The council then went into closed session for two personnel matters.
During regular session business, Mayor Kelly Korokis expressed how happy she was to see City Lake Bridge opened up and reminded everyone there would not be a second council meeting in December.
The council passed an ordinance authorizing Korokis to execute a Home Energy Supplier Agreement between the city and State of Missouri Department of Social Services relative to low income home energy assistance program.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Jan. 13 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
