Civil War Fashion Show

Twyla said adolescent girls did not have the corsets but wore "stays" to help form their posture. She said boys sometime wore shorter pants until they were a little older.

"One thing that little boys had was braces or suspenders and some of these had adjustable button holes as the youngster grew taller," Twyla said. "Girls wore dresses, but sometimes with a large hem, which could be let out as they grew taller. Both genders were also to have a head covering when going outside."

After seeing and learning about some of the attire, Abbie took front and center to demonstrate the toys, games and school books.

The Warren family members each had their own role, and favorite part, during the program but it was easy to see they loved teaching and working together as a family.

"We love it when the program draws to a close and people have become so interested, especially kids, that they barrage us with questions and are eager to come up and see the items for themselves," Chris said. "Part of the reason we do this is because we want to share our love of history, and to show it is more than what they may have had in school."

Chris said he hopes attendees will realize the lives of the Civil War soldiers and civilians were much like ours probably are today, varied and complex.