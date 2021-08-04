Civil War themed programs at library

Chris Warren holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education & Social Studies, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Civil War Military History. He has been studying the American Civil War for more than 30 years; has been a reenactor for the past 26 years; and has been active within various groups such as the Turner Brigade (Missouri Civil War Reenactors), the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (member of the Thomas C. Fletcher Camp #47), and reenacts in the same unit his ancestors (William S. Reed & Samuel B. Reed) fought in during the Civil War (1st Missouri Engineers).

He is currently employed by the North St. Francois County School District and Mineral Area College (as an adjunct American History Instructor). In addition, he previously worked for the Missouri State Parks and a local library. Chris was also born and raised in the Ironton, area, and has received various awards through the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (state & federal level) for his efforts in presenting Civil War educational programs.