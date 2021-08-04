Civil War themed programs at library

Ozark Regional Library is hosting two Civil War themed programs in coordination with the upcoming Battle of Pilot Knob Reenactment.
The first is "What’s My Line?," 6 p.m., Aug. 10, in Ironton and 6 p.m., Aug. 24, in Fredericktown.
Get ready for this year's Battle of Pilot Knob Reenactment by joining us in welcoming Bryan Bethel and Brick Autry for a fun in-person game show about local historical celebrities. Reenactors will dress up as a historical celebrity, but only one of the reenactors will be playing the real celebrity. Our job is to discover who's real and who's pretending.
This program is free and open to the public. Call Ironton at 573-546-2615 or Fredericktown at 573-783-2120 with any questions.
The second program is in Ironton, only. It is called "Civil War Fashions: Uniforms, Clothing, Equipment, & Toys of the 1860s."
This event will take place at 6 p.m., Aug. 17.
It will be presented by locally renowned Civil War historians Chris, Twyla, and Abbie Warren. The program will include various Civil War uniforms, civilian (male, female, & children’s) clothing, various soldiers’ equipment, period toys, and more. This is definitely one program that you will not want to miss.
The event is free and open to the public.
Chris Warren holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education & Social Studies, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Civil War Military History. He has been studying the American Civil War for more than 30 years; has been a reenactor for the past 26 years; and has been active within various groups such as the Turner Brigade (Missouri Civil War Reenactors), the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (member of the Thomas C. Fletcher Camp #47), and reenacts in the same unit his ancestors (William S. Reed & Samuel B. Reed) fought in during the Civil War (1st Missouri Engineers).
He is currently employed by the North St. Francois County School District and Mineral Area College (as an adjunct American History Instructor). In addition, he previously worked for the Missouri State Parks and a local library. Chris was also born and raised in the Ironton, area, and has received various awards through the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (state & federal level) for his efforts in presenting Civil War educational programs.
Twyla Warren has been involved in various Civil War activities since the Fall of 2006. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, has a Civil War ancestor of her own (Benjamin Davis – 16th Pennsylvania Cavalry), and is the Founder & Current President of the Louisa Volker Auxiliary #215 – Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. In May 2018, she was awarded the Dr. Mary Edwards Walker Award for her many years of presenting Civil War educational programs.
Abbie Warren has been participating in Civil War programs since she was two months old (February 2014). She is quite a presenter in her own right, with her specialty being Civil War era toys and children’s roles during the 1860s. She is currently entering the 2nd Grade at North St. Francois County Primary, where she is a student. She was also inducted into the Louisa Volker Auxiliary #2015 in December 2019, and assisted with creating a National Young Ladies Civil War Educational Booklet for the National Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
The Warrens stay active with presenting various historical programs throughout Missouri. They have been recognized by the Missouri State House of Representatives and Senate with special resolutions for their educational efforts in May 2016. They can be contacted via email at the_civilwar_guy@yahoo.com or through their Warren Family Historical Programs website at warren-family-historical-programs.weebly.com