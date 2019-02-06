Missouri Military Academy is proud to announce that former Missouri State Senator Claire McCaskill will receive the 2019 Gen. Clifton B. Cates “I Will Hold” Award for Leadership at MMA’s annual Maroon and Gold Gala on April 6, at the Hilton Frontenac in St. Louis.
“We are honored to recognize Sen. McCaskill for her leadership in public service — most notably through her support of America’s armed forces, humanity in immigration programs, health care and international security,” said MMA President Tony McGeorge. “She has shown determination, steadfastness, and perseverance through times of challenge, creating a legacy of commitment to the citizens of Missouri and our nation that is an example for others to follow.”
In 2007, Claire McCaskill became the first elected woman from Missouri to serve in the U.S. Senate. During her years in public service, McCaskill served as a ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. She was also a member of the Committee on Armed Services and the United States Senate Committee on Finance.
McCaskill currently works as a contributing analyst for NBC and MSNBC. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri and her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law.
Established in 2014 in commemoration of MMA’s 125th anniversary, the Gen. Clifton B. Cates “I Will Hold” Award is named for Gen. Clifton B. Cates, a 1910 graduate of MMA. Cates led a distinguished military career, serving through several major conflicts, including World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. He eventually became the 19th Commandant of the Marine Corps and is well known as the man who fought Congress to save the U.S. Marine Corps from possible extinction in 1951, paving the way for the USMC’s growth and prosperity.
One of his most honorable moments came earlier in Cates' career, during World War I. In France, July 1918, Cates was leading a platoon within the 96th Company when it was attacked, killing most of the company, including the commander. Cates took over temporary command, and while wounded in the leg and shoulder, he scribbled a note to the Battalion Commander, which read: “I have only two men left out of my company and 20 out of other companies. We need support, but it is almost suicidal to try to get here as we are swept by machine gun fire and a constant artillery barrage is upon us. I have no one on my left, and only a few on my right. I will hold.”
The Gen. Clifton B. Cates “I Will Hold” Award is annually presented at MMA’s Maroon and Gold Gala in St. Louis. This year’s event will be held April 6 at the Hilton Frontenac. MMA supporters, alumni, cadets, parents, and friends are invited to attend. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour, and dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.
Providing private, college preparatory education for boys and young men in grades 7 through postgraduate, Missouri Military Academy is the only military boarding school in Missouri and one of few such select schools in the United States. MMA’s 360˚ Education® program is designed around the needs of boys during their formative years, tapping into what motivates them—positive reinforcement, structure, consistent physical and mental challenge, loyalty and a team mentality. Providing accountability and love, MMA inspires boys from around the world to reach their full potential. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.
