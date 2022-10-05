 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class of 71 celebrates 50th reunion

It had to be delayed a year because of Covid-19, but the Fredericktown High School Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th reunion, the weekend of Sept. 9-11. Forty-three classmates and their spouses met Friday, first at Durso Hills Winery, and then a classmate's home. Saturday, they gathered for a dinner at the Black River Electric Cooperative conference room.

 Provided by Bob Mooney

