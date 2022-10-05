Class of 71 celebrates 50th reunion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericktown High School is celebrating its football homecoming, all week, culminating with activities and the football game, Friday, and the…
Howard T. Henry 93, of Roselle, Missouri died September 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 12, 1928 in …
Football, beautiful foliage and Halloween are all signs that fall is here and we can enjoy some (hopefully) cooler weather.
This week's FFA Spotlight is Wesley DuLaney.
Victor Dale Tesreau, 68, died Monday, September 19, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born August 18, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Clark Elgi…
Democrat News reporter Victoria “Tori” Kemper received the Missouri Association of Local Public Health Agencies (MOALPHA) “Excellence in Colla…
The Fredericktown R-I School Board was visited by community member Chris Smith, during its regular monthly meeting, Sept. 20.
What do federal prisoners, Japanese citizens, and illegal immigrants have in common? They all received billions of your tax dollars in federal…
100 years – Sept. 28, 1922
The Fredericktown Intermediate School was awarded a grant from the National Walking Classroom program, to provide Shannon Hovis and co-teacher…